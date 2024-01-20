Terrible Towel Tales: Isaac Seumalo urges Steelers to figure out QB situation

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

G Isaac Seumalo on what the Steelers need to do to take the next step: “The quarterback situation needs to be figured out. That’s how the NFL is. We need to have some solidarity there, one way or another, wherever it goes. You can’t win in the NFL without that.”

As noted by Fittipaldo, Pickett not attending the end-of-season media availability was notable considering his status as one of the Steelers ’ captains. It also comes at the end of 2023 campaign that saw the 25-year-old deal with injuries and ineffectiveness, with Pittsburgh opting to stick with Mason Rudolph for its final playoff push, as well as its Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills .

Unfortunately, any reporters looking for answers regarding the former first-round pick’s disappointing second season in Pittsburgh were out of luck, as Pickett opted not to attend to attend the media availability, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Ray Fittipaldo.

Ken Dorsey

Age: 42

Resume: Dorsey was employed by the Buffalo Bills until his abrupt firing in midseason because of the offense’s surprising step backward under franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Dorsey was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was elevated to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2021. He took over as offensive coordinator the next year when his predecessor, Brian Daboll, was hired as Giants coach.

In the Bills’ lone full season under Dorsey, they finished second in the NFL in total yards and points. He was fired when the offense regressed during a 5-5 start.

Eric Bieniemy

Age: 54

Resume: Bieniemy was a hot head coaching candidate during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs as he coordinated the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The Chiefs’ continual deep run into the postseason and two championships contributed to Bieniemy missing chances to move on. He finally left Kansas City to become the Washington Commanders’ assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2023.

In Washington, he had full control of the offense after sharing play-calling duties with head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. The Commanders finished No. 24 in yards and points while leading the NFL in passing attempts.