Saturday Night/Divisional Games Open Thread

So seriously, this cold snap… is hell really freezing over? The Detroit Lions are playing in the Divisional Round??? Checks weather and sees the warming trend and remembers that Cleveland lost last week… and looks over at the NHL standings… the Leafs still suck (sorry, not sorry, TSF) and laughs his A$$ off. I think it’s safe to say hell is safe for awhile!

Now that the off season has started what is the absolute #1 must-do for the Steelers? Why? If your draft board fell perfect what the positions are you picking? But no QBs. Who are you hoping wins it all now? Sitting here listening to Shaggy ‘‘It Wasn’t me” — what song makes you crack up whenever you hear it? Given the cold, I am guessing y’all been eating more warming foods. Last week it was a question about soup, this week, let’s go casseroles. Give us your fav casserole and again SNOT Bonus points for recipes.

Go Lions!