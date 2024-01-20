ESPN analyst: Steelers would be Super Bowl contenders with Kirk Cousins

It’s no secret that the Steelers have a Riddler-sized question mark at the quarterback position.

Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett will be back, but the team will bring in competition for the former first-round pick. But should there even be a competition at all? Or should the Steelers swing for the fences and go all in?

Speaking on Get Up, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears says Pittsburgh should target Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, and that they would be a Super Bowl contender with Cousins under center.

“You damn right they are,” Spears said when asked if the Steelers would be a contender with Cousins. “Absolutely they are... an explosive offense with Mike Tomlin is a Super Bowl contender. I guarantee it.”

Cousins was on pace for the best season of his career before tearing his achilles. He threw for over 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns with a passer rating of 103.8 in eight games. If he kept that pace for a full 17-game season, that would equate to roughly 4,950 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The money would be the biggest question when it would come to signing Cousins, as would the willingness of the Steelers to make the move. That said, it would be an inarguable upgrade by several tiers.