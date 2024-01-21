Ryan Clark: Steelers didn’t prepare well for life after Big Ben

Former Steelers’ safety Ryan Clark isn’t afraid to be outspoken about his former team. The ESPN analyst was outspoken about Diontae Johnson this season after the viral play in which Johnson didn’t dive on a fumble against the Bengals. And just a few days ago, Clark said the Steelers won’t compete until they find the right quarterback.

Speaking on NFL Live, Clark says that the team’s lack of preparation for life after Ben Roethlisberger is a large factor into why the franchise is in its current state.

“There were two things that happened toward the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career,” Clark said. “They didn’t plan to move on from him correctly, and they were drafting, trying to win in his last few years. They were drafting for need rather than best player. It set this organization back.”

Two years after drafting Pickett, Pittsburgh is looking for competition for the former first-round pick, hoping that they somehow find a long-term answer under center to compete in an ultra-competitive AFC.