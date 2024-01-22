3rd Annual “Yinzie” Awards: Best & worst moments in Pittsburgh Steelers social media in 2023

It’s time to reflect on another Pittsburgh Steelers season. The year goes by so quickly, it’s easy to forget about some of the things that happened along the way. Let’s look back at the last 12 months and recognize the moments that made us turn to social media. Here are the nominees for the 3rd annual “Yinzie” Awards.
The JuJu Award (for best off-field moment)
The headlines aren’t always limited to what happens on the field or in the locker room.
- Pickett’s Levin furniture ad
- Pickett gets his car stolen
- DJ lambo fender bender
- Pickett chugs beer with Luke Combs
- Watt falls in his pool
- Ogunjobi buys parents home
Poll
Off-Field Moment of the Year
-
1%
Kenny’s Levin ad
-
18%
Kenny’s stolen car
-
0%
DJ’s fender bender
-
12%
Kenny chugs with Combs
-
46%
Watt falls in pool
-
20%
Ogunjobi buys home for parents
The Yinzer Crazy Award (for bizarre fan moment)
Not all Steelers highlights come from the players...
- Fire Canada sign at Commanders game
- Fire Canada chants at Pens game
- Fan wears Swift Jersey to Taylor concert
- Steelers fans at Jags/Titans game
Poll
Fan Moment of the Year
-
15%
"Fire Canada" sign at Commanders game
-
45%
"Fire Canada" chants at Pens game
-
1%
"Swift" Steelers jersey at Taylor concert
-
36%
Steelers fan invade Jags/Titans
The Deebo Award (for best alumni moment)
Once a Steeler, always a Steeler...
- Mendenhall calls for race-based Pro Bowl
- Shazier’s book club
- AB threatens own Albany players
- Bradshaw mad at being called dumb
- Duck debuts with Lainey Wilson
- Bell apologizes & wants to retire a Steeler
Poll
Best Alumni Moment
-
15%
Mendenhall’s new Pro Bowl
-
6%
Shazier’s book club
-
13%
AB threatens own players
-
5%
Don’t call Bradshaw dumb
-
46%
Bell apologizes
-
11%
Duck dates Lainey Wilson
The Vance Mac Posterizer Award (for best photo op)
If you could take one moment from the season, turn it into a poster and stick it on your wall.
- Warren angry run week 11
- Harris angry run vs Cincy
- Rudolph signs babies in Seattle
- Warren block vs Cincy
- Harris pile-moving TD vs Seattle
- Killebrew blocked punt vs Ravens
- Kendrick Green at FB
- Igwebuike’s kickoff catch
Poll
Best Photo Op
-
11%
Warren Angry Run
-
15%
Harris Angry Run
-
6%
Mase Signs Babies
-
29%
Warren’s Block vs Cincy
-
20%
Harris’ pile-moving TD
-
8%
Killebrew’s blocked punt
-
1%
Green plays Fullback
-
6%
Igwebuike’s Kickoff Catch
The Maskless Mason Award (for worst photo op)
This didn’t necessarily have an impact on the season, but it was definitely not a good look.
- Canada not cheering after TD
- Kenny pissed on sidelines
- Fire Canada chants
- Pickens not blocking
- DJ missing fumble
- Canada signs a toilet seat
- Olszewski’s special teams sideline catch
Poll
Worst Photo Op
-
32%
Canada Doesn’t Cheer
-
8%
Sad Kenny on Sidelines
-
2%
Fire Canda Chants
-
24%
Pickens Doesn’t Block
-
12%
DJ Misses Fumble
-
6%
Canada Signs Toilet Seat
-
12%
Gunner’s ‘Special’ Sideline Catch
The Davenport Dirty Laundry Basket Award (for the low point of season)
It doesn’t get much crappier than Najeh Davenport on laundry day. Which was the crappiest moment of the 2023 season?
- Colts’ 13 straight runs
- Niners blowout (worst home loss since ‘06)
- Rudolph playoff INT
- Beat by Texans rookie QB & coach
- Death threats to Killebrew
- Trubisky goes deep to DJ on 4th & 2 vs Pats
Poll
Season’s Low Point
-
34%
Colts run 13 straight
-
5%
Niners Blowout
-
3%
Mason playoff pick
-
8%
Beat by Texans rookies
-
10%
Death Threats to Killebrew
-
37%
Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats
The Cowher Power Award (for season’s defining moment)
If you could pick just one moment, how would you characterize the 2023 season? Is this the ‘Fire Canada’ season? Is this the Mason season? Is it just another early playoff exit season?
- Matt Canada Fired
- Pickett to Pickens vs Baltimore
- Rudolph playoff INT
- Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
- Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
Poll
Season’s Defining Moment
-
63%
Canada Fired
-
2%
Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens
-
7%
Rudolph playoff pick
-
17%
Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
-
8%
Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
Tony Toe-Tap Award (for offensive moment of the year)
- Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens
- Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
- Warren 74 yd TD vs Browns
- Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
Poll
Offensive Moment of Year
-
16%
Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens
-
33%
Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
-
39%
Warren 74-yd TD vs Browns
-
10%
Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
Polamalu Award (for defensive moment of the year)
- Herbig strip sack vs Seattle
- Highsmith INT vs Cleveland
- Porter interception vs Ravens
- Watt TD vs Cleveland
- Kwon Alexander INT vs Titans
- Kazee INT vs Packers
- Rowe forced fumble in Baltimore
Poll
Defensive Moment of Year
-
18%
Herbig Strip Sack vs Seattle
-
9%
Highsmith pick vs Cleveland
-
16%
JPJ pick vs Ravens
-
44%
Watt TD vs Cleveland
-
1%
Alexander pick vs Titans
-
0%
Kazoo pick vs Packers
-
8%
Rowe forced fumble in Baltimore
Multiverse of Madness Award (if you could have one play back)
Could one single play change the course of an entire season? Maybe if it was one of these plays.
- Christian Kuntz false start vs Pats
- Pickett goal line injury vs Cards
- Rudolph playoff INT
- Harris 4th & goal from 1 vs Cards
- 2nd & 10 on Cleveland 40
- Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats
Poll
Take One Play Back
-
12%
Kuntz false start
-
16%
Pickett injury
-
42%
Rudolph playoff pick
-
10%
Harris 4th & goal vs Cards
-
0%
Pickett 2nd & 10 on Cleveland 40
-
18%
Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats
Under the Radar Award (for most underreported or under-tweeted story)
These stories didn’t get the attention they deserved.
- Chris Boswell has more 50 yd FGs than all other Steelers combined
- Defense excels, especially in the 4th quarter, to finish top ten scoring.
- Tomlin surpasses Parcells, Shanahan, Coughlin, Paul Brown on all-time win list
- Offensive ranked below 20th for three years straight, a franchise first
- DJ passes Burress to become 9th all-time in Pittsburgh receiving yards
- Harris sets team record for rushing yards in 1st three seasons, 13th all-time passing Hoge
- Shazier’s DMs
Poll
Most Under-Tweeted Story
-
36%
Boswell’s 50 yarders
-
6%
Top Ten Defense
-
15%
Tomlin Climbs All-Time Win List
-
12%
Offensive Offense sets Record
-
2%
DJ passes Plaxico on All-Time List
-
18%
Harris sets Early Franchise Rushing Record
-
7%
Shazier’s DMs
Most Improved Steeler
These players were constantly on the rise.
Poll
Most Improved Steeler
-
47%
Mason Rudolph
-
34%
Jaylen Warren
-
2%
Alex Highsmith
-
0%
Conor Heyward
-
2%
Montravius Adams
-
12%
Joey Porter Jr.
Most Regressed Steeler
Poll
Most Regressed Steeler
-
29%
Kenny Pickett
-
26%
Mason Cole
-
23%
Mitch Trubisky
-
5%
Gunner Olszewski
-
5%
Chuks Okorafor
-
7%
Levi Wallace
-
1%
Cam Heyward
Evil Genius Award (for worst ‘insider’ moment)
Steelers media insiders are constantly working to feed our appetites for content... facts be damned.
- Madden: Pickett refused to be backup
- Jordan Schultz: Canada is moving to a more prominent role with Kenny
- Kaboly: Mason has no interest in returning to Steelers
- Filliponi tells Gio of “Boomer & Gio” that DJ punches Mitch
- Athletic & AllSteelers.com: James Daniels was on the trading block
- Brooke Pryor asks about Glazer/Schefter-inspired retirement reports
Poll
Worst Insider Moment
-
51%
Pickett Refused to be Backup
-
17%
Canada moving to More Prominent Role
-
3%
Mason no interest in Steelers
-
5%
DJ punched Mitch
-
0%
Daniels was on Trading Block
-
21%
Tomlin Considering Time Off
Happy Trails Award (for player whose Steelers journey is ending)
You’ll always be a member of the Black and Gold... just not in 2024.
Poll
Happy Trails Award
-
25%
Mitch Trubisky
-
31%
Matt Canada
-
3%
Gunner Olszewski
-
4%
Zach Gentry
-
2%
Kendrick Green
-
7%
Coach John Mitchell
-
22%
Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle
-
2%
Acrisure Urinal Troughs
Welcome to Steelers Nation Award (for best newcomer)
Some new faces came to Pittsburgh this year, and they’ve already cemented their Steelers' cred.
Poll
Welcome to Steelers Nation
-
0%
Patrick Peterson
-
69%
Joey Porter Jr.
-
11%
Issac Seumalo
-
4%
Keeanu Benton
-
3%
Nick Herbig
-
2%
Eric Rowe
-
7%
Elandon Roberts
Mike Tomlin Moment of the Year
- “We’re not urinating on the fire”
- “You need to continually be a guy on the rise”
- “Fat Sassy Spoiled”
- Barber’s HOF jacket presentation
- Walks off after playoff loss
- Damar Hamlin wants to jersey swap
- Pads on for midweek practice
Poll
Tomlin Moment of Year
-
23%
"We’re not urinating on the fire"
-
2%
"You need to continually be a guy one the rise"
-
18%
"Fat, Sassy & Spoiled"
-
1%
Barber’s HOF jacket
-
46%
Walk off news conference after playoffs
-
2%
Hamlin wants jersey swap
-
6%
Pads on for midweek practice
Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steelers podcast What Yinz Talkin’ Bout. Listen to Thursday’s episode to find out their picks for “Best Take,” “Worst Take,” “Hater of the Year,” and “Fan of the Year.”
