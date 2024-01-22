 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3rd Annual “Yinzie” Awards: Best & worst moments in Pittsburgh Steelers social media in 2023

We honor the year’s highlights and low points...

By Kyle Chrise
It’s time to reflect on another Pittsburgh Steelers season. The year goes by so quickly, it’s easy to forget about some of the things that happened along the way. Let’s look back at the last 12 months and recognize the moments that made us turn to social media. Here are the nominees for the 3rd annual “Yinzie” Awards.

The JuJu Award (for best off-field moment)

The JuJu Award

The headlines aren’t always limited to what happens on the field or in the locker room.

Poll

Off-Field Moment of the Year

view results
  • 1%
    Kenny’s Levin ad
    (2 votes)
  • 18%
    Kenny’s stolen car
    (29 votes)
  • 0%
    DJ’s fender bender
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    Kenny chugs with Combs
    (20 votes)
  • 46%
    Watt falls in pool
    (74 votes)
  • 20%
    Ogunjobi buys home for parents
    (32 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

The Yinzer Crazy Award (for bizarre fan moment)

Not all Steelers highlights come from the players...

Poll

Fan Moment of the Year

view results
  • 15%
    "Fire Canada" sign at Commanders game
    (27 votes)
  • 45%
    "Fire Canada" chants at Pens game
    (78 votes)
  • 1%
    "Swift" Steelers jersey at Taylor concert
    (3 votes)
  • 36%
    Steelers fan invade Jags/Titans
    (63 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

The Deebo Award (for best alumni moment)

The Deebo Award

Once a Steeler, always a Steeler...

Poll

Best Alumni Moment

view results
  • 15%
    Mendenhall’s new Pro Bowl
    (26 votes)
  • 6%
    Shazier’s book club
    (11 votes)
  • 13%
    AB threatens own players
    (23 votes)
  • 5%
    Don’t call Bradshaw dumb
    (10 votes)
  • 46%
    Bell apologizes
    (78 votes)
  • 11%
    Duck dates Lainey Wilson
    (20 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

The Vance Mac Posterizer Award (for best photo op)

The Vance Mac Posterizer Award

If you could take one moment from the season, turn it into a poster and stick it on your wall.

Poll

Best Photo Op

view results
  • 11%
    Warren Angry Run
    (19 votes)
  • 15%
    Harris Angry Run
    (25 votes)
  • 6%
    Mase Signs Babies
    (11 votes)
  • 29%
    Warren’s Block vs Cincy
    (48 votes)
  • 20%
    Harris’ pile-moving TD
    (33 votes)
  • 8%
    Killebrew’s blocked punt
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    Green plays Fullback
    (2 votes)
  • 6%
    Igwebuike’s Kickoff Catch
    (10 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

The Maskless Mason Award (for worst photo op)

The Maskless Mason Award

This didn’t necessarily have an impact on the season, but it was definitely not a good look.

Poll

Worst Photo Op

view results
  • 32%
    Canada Doesn’t Cheer
    (52 votes)
  • 8%
    Sad Kenny on Sidelines
    (14 votes)
  • 2%
    Fire Canda Chants
    (4 votes)
  • 24%
    Pickens Doesn’t Block
    (40 votes)
  • 12%
    DJ Misses Fumble
    (21 votes)
  • 6%
    Canada Signs Toilet Seat
    (10 votes)
  • 12%
    Gunner’s ‘Special’ Sideline Catch
    (21 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

The Davenport Dirty Laundry Basket Award (for the low point of season)

The Davenport Dirty Laundry Basket Award

It doesn’t get much crappier than Najeh Davenport on laundry day. Which was the crappiest moment of the 2023 season?

Poll

Season’s Low Point

view results
  • 34%
    Colts run 13 straight
    (56 votes)
  • 5%
    Niners Blowout
    (9 votes)
  • 3%
    Mason playoff pick
    (6 votes)
  • 8%
    Beat by Texans rookies
    (14 votes)
  • 10%
    Death Threats to Killebrew
    (17 votes)
  • 37%
    Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats
    (61 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

The Cowher Power Award (for season’s defining moment)

The Cowher Power Award

If you could pick just one moment, how would you characterize the 2023 season? Is this the ‘Fire Canada’ season? Is this the Mason season? Is it just another early playoff exit season?

Poll

Season’s Defining Moment

view results
  • 63%
    Canada Fired
    (101 votes)
  • 2%
    Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Rudolph playoff pick
    (12 votes)
  • 17%
    Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
    (27 votes)
  • 8%
    Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
    (14 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

Tony Toe-Tap Award (for offensive moment of the year)

Tony Toe-Tap Award

Poll

Offensive Moment of Year

view results
  • 16%
    Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens
    (26 votes)
  • 33%
    Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals
    (52 votes)
  • 39%
    Warren 74-yd TD vs Browns
    (61 votes)
  • 10%
    Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore
    (17 votes)
156 votes total Vote Now

Polamalu Award (for defensive moment of the year)

Polamalu Award

Poll

Defensive Moment of Year

view results
  • 18%
    Herbig Strip Sack vs Seattle
    (28 votes)
  • 9%
    Highsmith pick vs Cleveland
    (15 votes)
  • 16%
    JPJ pick vs Ravens
    (26 votes)
  • 44%
    Watt TD vs Cleveland
    (68 votes)
  • 1%
    Alexander pick vs Titans
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Kazoo pick vs Packers
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Rowe forced fumble in Baltimore
    (13 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Multiverse of Madness Award (if you could have one play back)

Multiverse of Madness Award

Could one single play change the course of an entire season? Maybe if it was one of these plays.

Poll

Take One Play Back

view results
  • 12%
    Kuntz false start
    (19 votes)
  • 16%
    Pickett injury
    (24 votes)
  • 42%
    Rudolph playoff pick
    (64 votes)
  • 10%
    Harris 4th & goal vs Cards
    (15 votes)
  • 0%
    Pickett 2nd & 10 on Cleveland 40
    (0 votes)
  • 18%
    Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats
    (28 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

Under the Radar Award (for most underreported or under-tweeted story)

These stories didn’t get the attention they deserved.

  • Chris Boswell has more 50 yd FGs than all other Steelers combined
  • Defense excels, especially in the 4th quarter, to finish top ten scoring.
  • Tomlin surpasses Parcells, Shanahan, Coughlin, Paul Brown on all-time win list
  • Offensive ranked below 20th for three years straight, a franchise first
  • DJ passes Burress to become 9th all-time in Pittsburgh receiving yards
  • Harris sets team record for rushing yards in 1st three seasons, 13th all-time passing Hoge
  • Shazier’s DMs

Poll

Most Under-Tweeted Story

view results
  • 36%
    Boswell’s 50 yarders
    (51 votes)
  • 6%
    Top Ten Defense
    (9 votes)
  • 15%
    Tomlin Climbs All-Time Win List
    (22 votes)
  • 12%
    Offensive Offense sets Record
    (18 votes)
  • 2%
    DJ passes Plaxico on All-Time List
    (4 votes)
  • 18%
    Harris sets Early Franchise Rushing Record
    (26 votes)
  • 7%
    Shazier’s DMs
    (11 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Most Improved Steeler

These players were constantly on the rise.

Poll

Most Improved Steeler

view results
  • 47%
    Mason Rudolph
    (71 votes)
  • 34%
    Jaylen Warren
    (51 votes)
  • 2%
    Alex Highsmith
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Conor Heyward
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Montravius Adams
    (4 votes)
  • 12%
    Joey Porter Jr.
    (18 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Most Regressed Steeler

Poll

Most Regressed Steeler

view results
  • 29%
    Kenny Pickett
    (45 votes)
  • 26%
    Mason Cole
    (40 votes)
  • 23%
    Mitch Trubisky
    (36 votes)
  • 5%
    Gunner Olszewski
    (8 votes)
  • 5%
    Chuks Okorafor
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Levi Wallace
    (11 votes)
  • 1%
    Cam Heyward
    (3 votes)
152 votes total Vote Now

Evil Genius Award (for worst ‘insider’ moment)

Evil Genius Award

Steelers media insiders are constantly working to feed our appetites for content... facts be damned.

Poll

Worst Insider Moment

view results
  • 51%
    Pickett Refused to be Backup
    (75 votes)
  • 17%
    Canada moving to More Prominent Role
    (25 votes)
  • 3%
    Mason no interest in Steelers
    (5 votes)
  • 5%
    DJ punched Mitch
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Daniels was on Trading Block
    (1 vote)
  • 21%
    Tomlin Considering Time Off
    (31 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Happy Trails Award (for player whose Steelers journey is ending)

You’ll always be a member of the Black and Gold... just not in 2024.

Poll

Happy Trails Award

view results
  • 25%
    Mitch Trubisky
    (38 votes)
  • 31%
    Matt Canada
    (47 votes)
  • 3%
    Gunner Olszewski
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    Zach Gentry
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Kendrick Green
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Coach John Mitchell
    (11 votes)
  • 22%
    Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle
    (34 votes)
  • 2%
    Acrisure Urinal Troughs
    (4 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to Steelers Nation Award (for best newcomer)

Some new faces came to Pittsburgh this year, and they’ve already cemented their Steelers' cred.

Poll

Welcome to Steelers Nation

view results
  • 0%
    Patrick Peterson
    (1 vote)
  • 69%
    Joey Porter Jr.
    (105 votes)
  • 11%
    Issac Seumalo
    (17 votes)
  • 4%
    Keeanu Benton
    (7 votes)
  • 3%
    Nick Herbig
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Eric Rowe
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Elandon Roberts
    (12 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Mike Tomlin Moment of the Year

Poll

Tomlin Moment of Year

view results
  • 23%
    "We’re not urinating on the fire"
    (33 votes)
  • 2%
    "You need to continually be a guy one the rise"
    (3 votes)
  • 18%
    "Fat, Sassy & Spoiled"
    (26 votes)
  • 1%
    Barber’s HOF jacket
    (2 votes)
  • 46%
    Walk off news conference after playoffs
    (66 votes)
  • 2%
    Hamlin wants jersey swap
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    Pads on for midweek practice
    (9 votes)
143 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steelers podcast What Yinz Talkin’ Bout. Listen to Thursday’s episode to find out their picks for “Best Take,” “Worst Take,” “Hater of the Year,” and “Fan of the Year.”

