3rd Annual “Yinzie” Awards: Best & worst moments in Pittsburgh Steelers social media in 2023

It’s time to reflect on another Pittsburgh Steelers season. The year goes by so quickly, it’s easy to forget about some of the things that happened along the way. Let’s look back at the last 12 months and recognize the moments that made us turn to social media. Here are the nominees for the 3rd annual “Yinzie” Awards.

The JuJu Award (for best off-field moment)

The headlines aren’t always limited to what happens on the field or in the locker room.

Poll Off-Field Moment of the Year Kenny’s Levin ad

Kenny’s stolen car

DJ’s fender bender

Kenny chugs with Combs

Watt falls in pool

Ogunjobi buys home for parents vote view results 1% Kenny’s Levin ad (2 votes)

18% Kenny’s stolen car (29 votes)

0% DJ’s fender bender (1 vote)

12% Kenny chugs with Combs (20 votes)

46% Watt falls in pool (74 votes)

20% Ogunjobi buys home for parents (32 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

The Yinzer Crazy Award (for bizarre fan moment)

Not all Steelers highlights come from the players...

Poll Fan Moment of the Year "Fire Canada" sign at Commanders game

"Fire Canada" chants at Pens game

"Swift" Steelers jersey at Taylor concert

Steelers fan invade Jags/Titans vote view results 15% "Fire Canada" sign at Commanders game (27 votes)

45% "Fire Canada" chants at Pens game (78 votes)

1% "Swift" Steelers jersey at Taylor concert (3 votes)

36% Steelers fan invade Jags/Titans (63 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

The Deebo Award (for best alumni moment)

Once a Steeler, always a Steeler...

Poll Best Alumni Moment Mendenhall’s new Pro Bowl

Shazier’s book club

AB threatens own players

Don’t call Bradshaw dumb

Bell apologizes

Duck dates Lainey Wilson vote view results 15% Mendenhall’s new Pro Bowl (26 votes)

6% Shazier’s book club (11 votes)

13% AB threatens own players (23 votes)

5% Don’t call Bradshaw dumb (10 votes)

46% Bell apologizes (78 votes)

11% Duck dates Lainey Wilson (20 votes) 168 votes total Vote Now

The Vance Mac Posterizer Award (for best photo op)

If you could take one moment from the season, turn it into a poster and stick it on your wall.

Poll Best Photo Op Warren Angry Run

Harris Angry Run

Mase Signs Babies

Warren’s Block vs Cincy

Harris’ pile-moving TD

Killebrew’s blocked punt

Green plays Fullback

Igwebuike’s Kickoff Catch vote view results 11% Warren Angry Run (19 votes)

15% Harris Angry Run (25 votes)

6% Mase Signs Babies (11 votes)

29% Warren’s Block vs Cincy (48 votes)

20% Harris’ pile-moving TD (33 votes)

8% Killebrew’s blocked punt (14 votes)

1% Green plays Fullback (2 votes)

6% Igwebuike’s Kickoff Catch (10 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

The Maskless Mason Award (for worst photo op)

This didn’t necessarily have an impact on the season, but it was definitely not a good look.

Poll Worst Photo Op Canada Doesn’t Cheer

Sad Kenny on Sidelines

Fire Canda Chants

Pickens Doesn’t Block

DJ Misses Fumble

Canada Signs Toilet Seat

Gunner’s ‘Special’ Sideline Catch vote view results 32% Canada Doesn’t Cheer (52 votes)

8% Sad Kenny on Sidelines (14 votes)

2% Fire Canda Chants (4 votes)

24% Pickens Doesn’t Block (40 votes)

12% DJ Misses Fumble (21 votes)

6% Canada Signs Toilet Seat (10 votes)

12% Gunner’s ‘Special’ Sideline Catch (21 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

The Davenport Dirty Laundry Basket Award (for the low point of season)

It doesn’t get much crappier than Najeh Davenport on laundry day. Which was the crappiest moment of the 2023 season?

Poll Season’s Low Point Colts run 13 straight

Niners Blowout

Mason playoff pick

Beat by Texans rookies

Death Threats to Killebrew

Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats vote view results 34% Colts run 13 straight (56 votes)

5% Niners Blowout (9 votes)

3% Mason playoff pick (6 votes)

8% Beat by Texans rookies (14 votes)

10% Death Threats to Killebrew (17 votes)

37% Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats (61 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

The Cowher Power Award (for season’s defining moment)

If you could pick just one moment, how would you characterize the 2023 season? Is this the ‘Fire Canada’ season? Is this the Mason season? Is it just another early playoff exit season?

Poll Season’s Defining Moment Canada Fired

Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens

Rudolph playoff pick

Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals

Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore vote view results 63% Canada Fired (101 votes)

2% Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens (4 votes)

7% Rudolph playoff pick (12 votes)

17% Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals (27 votes)

8% Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore (14 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

Tony Toe-Tap Award (for offensive moment of the year)

Poll Offensive Moment of Year Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens

Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals

Warren 74-yd TD vs Browns

Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore vote view results 16% Pickett to Pickens vs Ravens (26 votes)

33% Rudolph to Pickens vs Bengals (52 votes)

39% Warren 74-yd TD vs Browns (61 votes)

10% Rudolph to DJ in Baltimore (17 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Polamalu Award (for defensive moment of the year)

Poll Defensive Moment of Year Herbig Strip Sack vs Seattle

Highsmith pick vs Cleveland

JPJ pick vs Ravens

Watt TD vs Cleveland

Alexander pick vs Titans

Kazoo pick vs Packers

Rowe forced fumble in Baltimore vote view results 18% Herbig Strip Sack vs Seattle (28 votes)

9% Highsmith pick vs Cleveland (15 votes)

16% JPJ pick vs Ravens (26 votes)

44% Watt TD vs Cleveland (68 votes)

1% Alexander pick vs Titans (2 votes)

0% Kazoo pick vs Packers (1 vote)

8% Rowe forced fumble in Baltimore (13 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Multiverse of Madness Award (if you could have one play back)

Could one single play change the course of an entire season? Maybe if it was one of these plays.

Poll Take One Play Back Kuntz false start

Pickett injury

Rudolph playoff pick

Harris 4th & goal vs Cards

Pickett 2nd & 10 on Cleveland 40

Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats vote view results 12% Kuntz false start (19 votes)

16% Pickett injury (24 votes)

42% Rudolph playoff pick (64 votes)

10% Harris 4th & goal vs Cards (15 votes)

0% Pickett 2nd & 10 on Cleveland 40 (0 votes)

18% Trubisky 4th & 2 vs Pats (28 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

Under the Radar Award (for most underreported or under-tweeted story)

These stories didn’t get the attention they deserved.

Chris Boswell has more 50 yd FGs than all other Steelers combined

Defense excels, especially in the 4th quarter, to finish top ten scoring.

Tomlin surpasses Parcells, Shanahan, Coughlin, Paul Brown on all-time win list

Offensive ranked below 20th for three years straight, a franchise first

DJ passes Burress to become 9th all-time in Pittsburgh receiving yards

Harris sets team record for rushing yards in 1st three seasons, 13th all-time passing Hoge

Shazier’s DMs

Poll Most Under-Tweeted Story Boswell’s 50 yarders

Top Ten Defense

Tomlin Climbs All-Time Win List

Offensive Offense sets Record

DJ passes Plaxico on All-Time List

Harris sets Early Franchise Rushing Record

Shazier’s DMs vote view results 36% Boswell’s 50 yarders (51 votes)

6% Top Ten Defense (9 votes)

15% Tomlin Climbs All-Time Win List (22 votes)

12% Offensive Offense sets Record (18 votes)

2% DJ passes Plaxico on All-Time List (4 votes)

18% Harris sets Early Franchise Rushing Record (26 votes)

7% Shazier’s DMs (11 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Most Improved Steeler

These players were constantly on the rise.

Poll Most Improved Steeler Mason Rudolph

Jaylen Warren

Alex Highsmith

Conor Heyward

Montravius Adams

Joey Porter Jr. vote view results 47% Mason Rudolph (71 votes)

34% Jaylen Warren (51 votes)

2% Alex Highsmith (4 votes)

0% Conor Heyward (1 vote)

2% Montravius Adams (4 votes)

12% Joey Porter Jr. (18 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

Most Regressed Steeler

Poll Most Regressed Steeler Kenny Pickett

Mason Cole

Mitch Trubisky

Gunner Olszewski

Chuks Okorafor

Levi Wallace

Cam Heyward vote view results 29% Kenny Pickett (45 votes)

26% Mason Cole (40 votes)

23% Mitch Trubisky (36 votes)

5% Gunner Olszewski (8 votes)

5% Chuks Okorafor (9 votes)

7% Levi Wallace (11 votes)

1% Cam Heyward (3 votes) 152 votes total Vote Now

Evil Genius Award (for worst ‘insider’ moment)

Steelers media insiders are constantly working to feed our appetites for content... facts be damned.

Poll Worst Insider Moment Pickett Refused to be Backup

Canada moving to More Prominent Role

Mason no interest in Steelers

DJ punched Mitch

Daniels was on Trading Block

Tomlin Considering Time Off vote view results 51% Pickett Refused to be Backup (75 votes)

17% Canada moving to More Prominent Role (25 votes)

3% Mason no interest in Steelers (5 votes)

5% DJ punched Mitch (8 votes)

0% Daniels was on Trading Block (1 vote)

21% Tomlin Considering Time Off (31 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Happy Trails Award (for player whose Steelers journey is ending)

You’ll always be a member of the Black and Gold... just not in 2024.

Poll Happy Trails Award Mitch Trubisky

Matt Canada

Gunner Olszewski

Zach Gentry

Kendrick Green

Coach John Mitchell

Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle

Acrisure Urinal Troughs vote view results 25% Mitch Trubisky (38 votes)

31% Matt Canada (47 votes)

3% Gunner Olszewski (6 votes)

4% Zach Gentry (7 votes)

2% Kendrick Green (4 votes)

7% Coach John Mitchell (11 votes)

22% Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle (34 votes)

2% Acrisure Urinal Troughs (4 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to Steelers Nation Award (for best newcomer)

Some new faces came to Pittsburgh this year, and they’ve already cemented their Steelers' cred.

Poll Welcome to Steelers Nation Patrick Peterson

Joey Porter Jr.

Issac Seumalo

Keeanu Benton

Nick Herbig

Eric Rowe

Elandon Roberts vote view results 0% Patrick Peterson (1 vote)

69% Joey Porter Jr. (105 votes)

11% Issac Seumalo (17 votes)

4% Keeanu Benton (7 votes)

3% Nick Herbig (5 votes)

2% Eric Rowe (4 votes)

7% Elandon Roberts (12 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Mike Tomlin Moment of the Year

Poll Tomlin Moment of Year "We’re not urinating on the fire"

"You need to continually be a guy one the rise"

"Fat, Sassy & Spoiled"

Barber’s HOF jacket

Walk off news conference after playoffs

Hamlin wants jersey swap

Pads on for midweek practice vote view results 23% "We’re not urinating on the fire" (33 votes)

2% "You need to continually be a guy one the rise" (3 votes)

18% "Fat, Sassy & Spoiled" (26 votes)

1% Barber’s HOF jacket (2 votes)

46% Walk off news conference after playoffs (66 votes)

2% Hamlin wants jersey swap (4 votes)

6% Pads on for midweek practice (9 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steelers podcast What Yinz Talkin’ Bout. Listen to Thursday’s episode to find out their picks for “Best Take,” “Worst Take,” “Hater of the Year,” and “Fan of the Year.”