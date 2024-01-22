 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers OC candidate joins Bears

Steelers news and commentary Monday, January 22nd

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Shane Waldron joins Bears as next OC | Tom Pelissero, X

Steelers Urged to Trade T.J. Watt | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers

During his show on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Ron Cook suggested the Steelers should trade Watt this offseason to add more to their roster.

“If you don’t look at them as a legit Super Bowl contender right now, and I don’t, I would consider trading T.J. Watt,” Cook said. “I don’t think they will because I think they always look at themselves as a Super Bowl contender even though they haven’t won a playoff game in seven years. But would it be outrageous to consider that possibility?”

Steelers Predicted to Cut Veteran WR | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few moves to make this offseason as they look to reshape their team and compete for a Super Bowl run in 2024. And near the top of that list could be one of their veteran wide receivers.

ESPN named offseason moves for each team around the league, which included their biggest need and “big prediction for the offseason.” When it comes to the Steelers, their big prediction is the release of veteran wideout Allen Robinson.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...