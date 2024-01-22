Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers OC candidate joins Bears

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Shane Waldron joins Bears as next OC | Tom Pelissero, X
The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024
Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ
Steelers Urged to Trade T.J. Watt | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
During his show on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Ron Cook suggested the Steelers should trade Watt this offseason to add more to their roster.
“If you don’t look at them as a legit Super Bowl contender right now, and I don’t, I would consider trading T.J. Watt,” Cook said. “I don’t think they will because I think they always look at themselves as a Super Bowl contender even though they haven’t won a playoff game in seven years. But would it be outrageous to consider that possibility?”
Steelers Predicted to Cut Veteran WR | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few moves to make this offseason as they look to reshape their team and compete for a Super Bowl run in 2024. And near the top of that list could be one of their veteran wide receivers.
ESPN named offseason moves for each team around the league, which included their biggest need and “big prediction for the offseason.” When it comes to the Steelers, their big prediction is the release of veteran wideout Allen Robinson.
