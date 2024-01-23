Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ cap casualty candidates

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
5 cap casualties that could free up significant money for the Steelers in 2024 | Ryan Pawloski, Still Curtain
Patrick Peterson didn’t do anything great during his first year with the Steelers
There were high expectations for Patrick Peterson coming into the year. Things seemed off even as early as training camp. You constantly heard Peterson getting beat deep in coverage. Many thought it was just practice and didn’t take much stock into it. The writing was on the wall and things didn’t improve much.
Steelers Salary Cap: Two Easy Moves to Create Space | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have to make some moves this offseason to try and get themselves under the estimated salary cap ceiling of $242.5 million. Currently, they sit $15.149 million over the cap, but with two quick moves, they could find themselves beneath it with plenty of options to add more money this offseason.
The Steelers’ easiest way to create the $15.149 million in cap space is by releasing wide receiver Allen Robinson and moving on from offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
Steelers’ 2024 schedule highlighted by 1st trip to Washington in 8 years, both N.Y. teams at home | Chris Adamski, TribLive
Only two players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ current roster have played in a game for the team in the greater Washington, D.C., area.
How long has it been since the Steelers played there? The team was called the Redskins. Two naming iterations later, the Steelers this year will make a relatively rare visit to play the team now called the Commanders.
Their first game at the Washington franchise since 2016 and first game at the Denver Broncos since 2018 are among the notable aspects of the list of opponents and venues for the Steelers’ 2024 schedule.
Loading comments...