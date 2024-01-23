Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ cap casualty candidates

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Patrick Peterson didn’t do anything great during his first year with the Steelers There were high expectations for Patrick Peterson coming into the year. Things seemed off even as early as training camp. You constantly heard Peterson getting beat deep in coverage. Many thought it was just practice and didn’t take much stock into it. The writing was on the wall and things didn’t improve much.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to make some moves this offseason to try and get themselves under the estimated salary cap ceiling of $242.5 million. Currently, they sit $15.149 million over the cap, but with two quick moves, they could find themselves beneath it with plenty of options to add more money this offseason. The Steelers’ easiest way to create the $15.149 million in cap space is by releasing wide receiver Allen Robinson and moving on from offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.