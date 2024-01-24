Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan an OC candidate for Raiders, Saints

The Steelers may be losing another coach this offseason, as quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has become an offensive coordinator candidate for the Saints and Raiders, per insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints are scheduling an interview with Steelers QBs coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan will speak with New Orleans following his interview with the #Raiders for their OC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Sullivan has been with the Steelers since 2021, working with Ben Roethlisberger in the last year of the quarterback’s career and then coaching and developing first-rounder Kenny Pickett following the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada midway through the 2023 season, Sullivan was named the team’s play-caller while running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was named the interim offensive coordinator.

2023 was Sullivan’s 19th year in the NFL, with the coach having spent time with the Jaguars, Giants (twice), Buccaneers, and Broncos before working with the Steelers. Sullivan had stints as an offensive coordinator in New York and Tampa Bay, but never lasted more than two seasons as the coordinator for either team. He’s seen more success as a positional coach, winning two Super Bowl rings with the Giants: one as a wide receivers coach and the other as a quarterbacks coach.

As noted by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Sullivan has previous experience working with both Derek and David Carr, possibly explaining the Saints’ interest.

Despite the Steelers also needing a new offensive coordinator this offseason following the firing of Matt Canada, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told the media earlier this month that the team will be looking outside the organization for a new coordinator, leaving Sullivan and Faulkner out of the mix.

If Sullivan ends up leaving the Steelers, he won’t be the only departure who Pittsburgh will have to replace on their staff this offseason. Offensive assistant Genn Thomas left the Steelers for a quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator job at Nebraska earlier this month, while strength and conditioning coach Marcel Pastoor left the team after 23 years in the role yesterday.

As for the Steelers, they recently interviewed Rams’ quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.