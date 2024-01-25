Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Mitchell wants to join Steelers’ coaching staff

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’ll take a job as their safeties coach in 2024. And with the opening on their coaching staff, one former player has made it known he’s open to the possibility of joining. Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell has been on the Indianapolis Colts staff for the last two seasons, operating as their assistant DB coach. When The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly tossed out the idea of Mitchell joining the Steelers, he replied “Would be an honor and an amazing opportunity.”

