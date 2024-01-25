Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Mitchell wants to join Steelers’ coaching staff

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Former Player Open to Joining Steelers Staff | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’ll take a job as their safeties coach in 2024. And with the opening on their coaching staff, one former player has made it known he’s open to the possibility of joining.
Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell has been on the Indianapolis Colts staff for the last two seasons, operating as their assistant DB coach. When The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly tossed out the idea of Mitchell joining the Steelers, he replied “Would be an honor and an amazing opportunity.”
Raiders Hire Steelers Assistant Coach | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will move forward without assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander after accepting a job with the Las Vegas Raiders as their safeties coach, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.
Alexander has been with the Steelers the last two seasons working as their assistant DB coach. Prior to Pittsburgh, he was the defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2020-2021, which came after two internships in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2015) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016).
Steelers finalizing new 2-year deal with DC Teryl Austin, sources say | Brooke Pryor, ESPN
The Steelers are working to finalize a new two-year contract for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.
Austin, who took over for former defensive coordinator Keith Butler in February 2022, has been with the organization for five seasons. Prior to his promotion, Austin served as a senior defensive assistant/secondary coach for three years. Austin, a Pitt product, also spent time as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.
Loading comments...