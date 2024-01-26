Terrible Towel Tales: More quarterback speculation ahead of championship weekend

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers QB options: Who would make sense if they pivot from Kenny Pickett? | Mike DeFabo, The Athletic
The hope going into the 2023 season was that Kenny Pickett would take a sizable step forward in Year 2, show tangible growth and cement the title of franchise quarterback. However, in part because the Steelers retained failed offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and in part because Pickett himself struggled with accuracy and pocket awareness, the offense continued to sputter for most of the season.
Sure, Pickett’s ankle injury in Week 13 and subsequent surgery provided Mason Rudolph an opportunity to seize the starting role. But even once Pickett was healthy enough to play, it says something about the Steelers’ situation that he was not the starting quarterback for a make-or-break game in Baltimore or in the postseason.
Steelers Urged to Shop Ex-Offensive Starter on Trade Market to Create Cap Space | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
The team has some obvious ways it can create some wiggle room with the cap. The Steelers could also get creative, as SI.com’s All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein encouraged the organization to do on January 22.
Strackbein argued that the Steelers should attempt to trade former starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
Steelers Urged to Consider Acquiring $118 Million QB | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves caught in the middle in the quarterback market this offseason.
Big-named signal callers such as Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson will be an upgrade over Kenny Pickett. However, the Steelers are searching for competition for Pickett, not a veteran who will automatically send him to the bench.
Other free agent options, though, such as Tyrod Taylor and Marcus Mariota may not be much competition at all.
Loading comments...