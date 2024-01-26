 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers Offensive Coordinator Interview Tracker: Updates, Rumors & more for 2024

Keeping track of the latest news and rumors as the Steelers search for their next offensive coordinator.

By Ryland Bickley
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

It’s coaching carousel season in the NFL, and with the regular season’s conclusion, news feeds are full of firings, interview reports, and hirings as the league’s coaching landscape makes its yearly shift.

The Steelers are searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason after firing Matt Canada in November of 2023. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Steelers will be looking outside of the organization for their next coordinator instead of promoting from within.

Keep track of all the rumors, reports, and official announcements below with BTSC’s Steelers offensive coordinator tracker. The most recent stories are at the top.

Steelers to interview Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson

Steelers OC candidate Zac Robinson could end up with Falcons following Raheem Morris hiring

Steelers interview former Panthers OC Thomas Brown

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly set to meet with the Steelers

Steelers request to interview Rams’ QB coach Zac Robinson

