Steelers Offensive Coordinator Interview Tracker: Updates, Rumors & more for 2024

It’s coaching carousel season in the NFL, and with the regular season’s conclusion, news feeds are full of firings, interview reports, and hirings as the league’s coaching landscape makes its yearly shift.

The Steelers are searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason after firing Matt Canada in November of 2023. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Steelers will be looking outside of the organization for their next coordinator instead of promoting from within.

Keep track of all the rumors, reports, and official announcements below with BTSC’s Steelers offensive coordinator tracker. The most recent stories are at the top.

Steelers interviewing Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson today for OC position, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 26, 2024

Steelers OC candidate Zac Robinson could end up with Falcons following Raheem Morris hiring

Rams quarterbacks/pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson will be a prime candidate to become Falcons HC Raheem Morris' offensive coordinator in Atlanta, per league sources. Morris will want to speak to multiple coaches about his OC job, but Robinson will be a strong candidate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Steelers are interviewing former Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown today for their offensive coordinator position. He is the first of their candidates to do so. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2024

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday, Peter King stated that former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury is "gonna talk to the Steelers" regarding the open OC position.



Read more: @Steelersdepot https://t.co/ljb10qxgr0 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 23, 2024