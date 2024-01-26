Steelers to interview Texans’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson for OC vacancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for a new offensive coordinator is in full swing, and they are set to interview another rising star for their vacancy.

Pittsburgh will be interviewing Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

Alongside Bobby Slowik, Johnson was vital to the development and rise to stardom of C.J. Stroud this season. Johnson was the assistant quarterback coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 where Kirk Cousins threw for the second most yards in his career.

The Steelers seemingly heard everyone’s wishes for their next offensive coordinator. They are going to the well of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Johnson isn’t directly a Shanahan guy, but DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik came from San Francisco, and the Texans run that similar style of offense. Kevin O’Connell is a McVay guy, which is who Johnson worked under in 2022.

Pittsburgh has also interviewed Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.