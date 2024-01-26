Friday Happy Hour: Championship Weekend Edition

It’s Fri-Yay! Gather round with your merry band of fellow Steelers fans and enjoy some conversation with your food and beverage of choice.
- Predict the Super Bowl LVIII matchup! Who’s playing in the Big Game?
- Forget who you think will make it to the Big Game — who do you want to make it to the Big Game? Tell us who you’re rooting for this weekend!
- I treated myself with a PlayStation 5 today and have begun my journey playing Hogwarts Legacy! Huge Harry Potter nerd here. What’s your favorite book series? Are there any book series you’ve read more than once?
- Do you have a favorite OC candidate interviewed by the Steelers so far?
- If you were Omar Khan and could sign any free agent in 2023 — cap space situation aside — who are you signing? Find a list of free agents here!
