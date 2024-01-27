Steelers claim former Ravens LB off waivers

The Steelers claimed former Ravens linebacker Jeremiah Moon off of waivers on Thursday, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

The roster move will be deferred until after the Super Bowl. The Ravens waived Moon to make room for tight end Mark Andrews, as the star tight end comes off of injured reserve before the upcoming AFC Championship.

Moon was an undrafted free agent pickup by the Ravens in 2022. He appeared in eight games for Baltimore in 2023, recording 12 total tackles and two forced fumbles over that span.

Coming out of Florida, Moon was generally regarded as a raw but athletic prospect. The 6’5, 249-pound linebacker ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine along with a 40.5” vertical.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, here’s what the BTSC scouting report for Jeremiah Moon read:

Moon is an athletic and versatile defender with experience at both inside linebacker and EDGE. He often over-relies on his athleticism which can lead to poor technique, especially when taking on blocks. Moon has great quickness when shooting gaps, but his hand counters are poor. Similarly, he shows nice speed in coverage but can be slow to read the offense. Still, Moon plays with good effort, and his physical attributes and ability to play all over the defense could make him a developmental day 3 pick.

After the Super Bowl, which will occur on February 11, Moon will join the Steelers’ roster. His versatility and athleticism will make him a name to watch on the offseason depth chart.