Terrible Towel Tales: Kliff Kingsbury not on Steelers’ OC list

I’ll get responses from these interviews saying, “I never knew this guy was this funny” or “He’s so smart, I had no idea.” That’s my goal, to unlock guys like Mason, Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva or even Kevin Colbert so you all can see them as I see them. A bunch of dudes who enjoy life, love football and love each other. DK likes to credit me for that, but that’s what you get when you build relationships and actually get to know people for who they are.

I hope you enjoyed Mason’s conversation with me and seeing him joke around, speak on some hardships and just be him.

Highlights:

• How was it stepping into the starting role in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger tore his UCL?

MR: “I mean, I think you’re lying if you say the first couple starts you’re not a bit nervous. I was nervous this past year. If you’re not nervous, you’re either lying or you don’t have a pulse and it’s probably time to retire. Absolutely, I was, I think, nervous and excited all at the same time. I think it was the Seattle game when I got thrust in there and we really had a chance to win, put ourselves in position ... I think, absolutely, when you go in with a group that’s protecting a Hall of Fame quarterback and so many veterans – I mean, I think you were in Year 8 or 9 and Maurkice Pouncey was in 9, and we had Al Villaneuva and Dave DeCastro ... just a lot of experience. There was a sense of, yeah, I want to do my best and lead you guys so we can do the celebration and smash our facemasks into one another and hug and all those kinds of things.”