Saturday Night Open Thread - I need a hero!

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

No new OC yet. Doesn’t MT know we need to get this guy named so that we can all simultaneously bitch, complain, bemoan, and celebrate?

Well, at least all you Harbaugh haters can celebrate!

  1. Gun to your head, who will be our next OC?
  2. Of the 4 teams left, who are you cheering for? thanks Kate… Which team, if they win it all, will make you want to BARF the most?
  3. Give us a line from any movie that everyone will recognize without naming the movie. I’ll spot y’all the crowd favourite Now I have a machine gun”
  4. You are Mason R for a day. What are your realistic demands for a new contract and how seriously are you considering reupping with the Steelers?
  5. Mushrooms… yes or hell no? Why, why not, how, only on certain foods? Discuss!

