Saturday Night Open Thread - I need a hero!

No new OC yet. Doesn’t MT know we need to get this guy named so that we can all simultaneously bitch, complain, bemoan, and celebrate?
Well, at least all you Harbaugh haters can celebrate!
- Gun to your head, who will be our next OC?
-
Of the 4 teams left, who are you cheering for?thanks Kate… Which team, if they win it all, will make you want to BARF the most?
- Give us a line from any movie that everyone will recognize without naming the movie. I’ll spot y’all the crowd favourite “Now I have a machine gun”
- You are Mason R for a day. What are your realistic demands for a new contract and how seriously are you considering reupping with the Steelers?
- Mushrooms… yes or hell no? Why, why not, how, only on certain foods? Discuss!
