Falcons hire Steelers OC candidate Zac Robinson

One of the Steelers’ offensive coordinator candidates is off the market, with the Atlanta Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson today per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Falcons are hiring #Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson as their new OC under Raheem Morris.



One of the most popular interviews on the OC circuit, Robinson was Morris’ top choice. pic.twitter.com/Pv5JI85i94 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

Robinson joins former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in Atlanta. Morris was hired this offseason as the Falcons’ new head coach. Per Rapoport, Robinson was Morris’ “top choice.”

The Steelers reportedly requested to interview Robinson, one of the top coordinator candidates in the NFL, last week.

With Robinson off the table, the only remaining known Steelers offensive coordinator candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Thomas Brown, and Jerrod Johnson, although only Brown and Johnson have officially met with the team. However, it’s reasonable to expect that the Steelers will still interview more candidates.

