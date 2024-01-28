NFL conference championship games: Schedule, game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

It’s mind-blowing when you think about how fast this NFL season has flown by but luckily for you, there are still three more games to cash in on.

Last weekend Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes cashed in on his first playoff road victory as he went into Highmark Stadium and took care of the Buffalo Bills in one of the season’s best games. He’ll look to do the same as an underdog yet again in Baltimore this Sunday.

The NFC Championship game will feature a matchup of David (Detroit Lions) vs. Goliath (San Francisco 49ers) - and I can’t wait to see how that unfolds.

Let’s break down those two games this weekend and allow me to help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook with our best bets.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens (-4), 3 p.m. ET on CBS

I mentioned that Patrick Mahomes won as an underdog in Buffalo last weekend, but I didn’t point out that he’s probably the greatest underdog of all time. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been labeled an underdog 11 times in his career and has gone 8-3 in those games.

No, that’s not just against the spread. His Chiefs’ have won those games straight up.

But the Ravens are a different flock. Baltimore allowed just 16.5 points per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. They also led the league in takeaways and sacks. Last week in a win over Houston they didn’t allow the upstart Texans to score an offensive TD.

And oh yeah - they have that guy named Lamar Jackson, who will likely be named the NFL MVP soon after the season.

Bettors are currently split right down the middle, as 52% of bets have come in on Baltimore dropping the points.

But the Chiefs always find a way to keep things close. Their defense is also outstanding. This season they became the first team since 2011 to allow fewer than 28 points in every game.

I’m expecting a low-scoring, teeth-grinder of a game. Mahomes will fight til the death, and Kansas City will cover. But Baltimore is going to win outright and advance to the Super Bowl.

Pick: Kansas City +4 and Baltimore Moneyline

How can you not be rooting for the Lions right now? After not winning a playoff game in 32 years, they have won back-to-back contests and now find themselves playing for a berth in the biggest game on earth.

Dan Campbell’s feisty pack have won five of their last six games, and are led by a high-octane offense, as QB Jared Goff’s connection to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has been unstoppable this season.

Playing in their third straight NFC Championship game, I give the 49ers the best chance to stop that attack. Their defense, led by All-Pros DE Nick Bosa and ILB Fred Warner are as disruptive as they come.

But the key to this game will be which version of 49ers QB Brock Purdy will we see. Purdy had significant struggles against the Green Bay Packers last week, and his team had to dig out of a hole to advance to this spot. Many folks like me are questioning if he’s ready to step up in the biggest moment of his career and deliver.

When it’s all said and done - I don’t think he needs to be a hero. The 49ers will rely on RB Christian McCaffrey and their excellent defense to escape in a down-to-the-wire battle.

As we currently stand, 68% of bettors are backing Detroit - and that’s a big number. But much like the Lions, I won’t back down.

Similar to the first game I broke down, I’m taking the 49ers to win — and the Lions to cover.

Pick: Detroit +7.5 and 49ers Moneyline

