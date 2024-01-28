Steelers interviewing former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for OC vacancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for an offensive coordinator continues, and their search has brought them to a former head coach.

Arthur Smith spent the last three years as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and will now be interviewing for the offensive coordinator position in Pittsburgh.

Former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith is interviewing today for the #Steelers offensive coordinator job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/45dlcX2QV2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

The Falcons went 7-10 in all three of Smith’s season under the headset. 2023 was a tough season for the Falcons’ offense, as well. Atlanta finished 27th in EPA per play and 28th in rush success rate offensively. Over the last three years, the Falcons were 26th in EPA.

Smith’s offenses have been statistically one of the worst in the NFL in Smith’s tenure. While the quarterback position has a lot to do with that, Pittsburgh doesn’t exactly have the best quarterback situation as it currently stands. That said, in his final season with the Titans as their offensive coordinator, Tennessee finished second in the NFL in EPA per play. Pittsburgh has the personnel to run a similar style to those Titans, which featured a lot of between the tackle runs and chunk plays off play action.

It’s a hire I could be talked into, but the quarterback situation needs to be addressed. If Smith is the hire, keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill being the quarterback brought in as competition.