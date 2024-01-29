Terrible Towel Tales: Did Kenny Pickett lose the Steelers’ locker room?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Since you are so interested, let’s talk about it. You have questions and I have answers — that’s how this thing works. Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity and length. Has the locker room lost confidence in Kenny Pickett, and might that be a factor next season in the QB evaluation? — Ian L. No players came up and told me they lost confidence in Pickett, but I have two eyes and two ears. It seems pretty clear to me that they were questioning Pickett’s ability at one point of the season — and we all know that when I say “they,” I mean George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. But I also have been around long enough to know that if Pickett provides the same opportunities that Mason Rudolph did over the final month of the season, they will quickly hop back on board. It won’t be a factor. If Pickett can make the necessary throws, everything else will fall in line.

3. Will they make a splash in free agency? If history answers this question, it’s probably a no. However, with Omar Khan at the helm, we can at least consider a maybe. The team definitely has needs, but they prefer to build through the draft, and when bringing in a player who did not come up through the system, there is no guarantee they can mesh well. And, at least in my early investigation into available free agents, it’s not a tremendous group, especially at positions of need. While there are several quality defensive linemen available, that’s traditionally not a position they target through free agency. And at the positions in which they have a significant need (C, ILB), there’s a pretty thin market. And, no, Kirk Cousins will not be donning the black and gold next season.