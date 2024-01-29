Terrible Towel Tales: Did Kenny Pickett lose the Steelers’ locker room?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers mailbag: Did Kenny Pickett lose the locker room? Who will be the next OC? | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
Since you are so interested, let’s talk about it. You have questions and I have answers — that’s how this thing works.
Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity and length.
Has the locker room lost confidence in Kenny Pickett, and might that be a factor next season in the QB evaluation? — Ian L.
No players came up and told me they lost confidence in Pickett, but I have two eyes and two ears. It seems pretty clear to me that they were questioning Pickett’s ability at one point of the season — and we all know that when I say “they,” I mean George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. But I also have been around long enough to know that if Pickett provides the same opportunities that Mason Rudolph did over the final month of the season, they will quickly hop back on board. It won’t be a factor. If Pickett can make the necessary throws, everything else will fall in line.
Five (obvious) questions facing Steelers this offseason | Jeremy Hritz, 24/7 Sports
3. Will they make a splash in free agency?
If history answers this question, it’s probably a no. However, with Omar Khan at the helm, we can at least consider a maybe. The team definitely has needs, but they prefer to build through the draft, and when bringing in a player who did not come up through the system, there is no guarantee they can mesh well. And, at least in my early investigation into available free agents, it’s not a tremendous group, especially at positions of need. While there are several quality defensive linemen available, that’s traditionally not a position they target through free agency. And at the positions in which they have a significant need (C, ILB), there’s a pretty thin market. And, no, Kirk Cousins will not be donning the black and gold next season.
Steelers 6 most disappointing players of 2023 | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
Depending on who you ask, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 season was either a surprising success as the team overachieved or a miserable playoff failure. This is just more evidence that the season was a bit of both, thanks to terribly inconsistent play by many on the roster. Here are the guys we found the most disappointing from the 2023 season.
QB Kenny PIckett
Kenny Pickett got everyone’s hopes up with a strong training camp and perfect preseason only to fall flat during the season. Pickett looked scared and didn’t seem like he trusted his teammates or himself.
P Pressley Harvin III
This one is too obvious. Head coach Mike Tomlin has given Pressley Harvin III far too many chances to be the starting punter despite his grossly inconsistent performances.
