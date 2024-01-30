Terrible Towel Tales: Art Rooney II has had enough of playoff drought

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last playoff victory having come in 2016, owner and team president Art Rooney II acknowledged Monday that there’s a growing sense of urgency to end the drought. “We’ve had enough of this,” Rooney said. “It’s time to get some wins; it’s time to take these next steps.” The leader for those next steps is clear, Rooney said, as he voiced his support for coach Mike Tomlin. “The players still respond to Mike, and that’s No. 1,” Rooney said. “He still has the key characteristics that we saw when we hired him. He can keep the attention of a group of 20-year-olds for a whole season and keep them in the fight for the whole way.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not hid their desire to have Mason Rudolph return in 2024 to compete for their starting quarterback job, and they’ve now had conversations with the veteran QB about their hopes to re-sign him. During an interview on The Ramon Foster Show, Rudolph said head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan told him they want to re-sign him during free agency. Although the team has expressed their interest, Rudolph understands it’s too early in the process to have a clear indication of what’s going to happen.