Live from the 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Behind The Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey is coming at us live from Mobile, Alabama, where he’s in attendance for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He’ll be live-tweeting throughout the week, as will some of our other favorite NFL analysts, so stay tuned as we share some must-see clips of some of the top 2024 NFL Draft prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to keep their eye on throughout the week. We’ll break down the clips and commentary by position.

Schedule, how to watch Senior Bowl Practices

*All times listed are ET, practices will air on NFL Network

Tuesday, January 30

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team

12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Thursday, January 31

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team

12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Wednesday, February 1

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team

12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Live from the Senior Bowl practices

Offensive line

Some OL content pic.twitter.com/Fi6oyfHfNv — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 30, 2024

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson is as advertised and more. Guy is a monster — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 30, 2024

The way Jackson Powers-Johnson moves in space is crazy for a guy his size. Man, that’s a special trait to have. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 30, 2024

Here’s Taliese Fuaga with a strong rep against Laiatu Latu.



These are the top two players at the #SeniorBowl on my board. Fuaga’s tenacity and play strength should make him a Day 1 impact player at RT. pic.twitter.com/VOP7k7TNQt — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 30, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson really defining the run lane here #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/o7Q6SsyU0H — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) January 30, 2024

Quarterbacks

Michael Penix here pic.twitter.com/aFqOs779Cr — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 30, 2024

And then he rapidly overthrew an open man downfield. https://t.co/dySQlzCqyK — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 30, 2024

Wide receivers