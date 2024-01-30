 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live from the 2024 Senior Bowl practices

We’ve got boots on the ground in Mobile, Alabama

By Kate Magdziuk
Reese’s The Reese’s logo is seen during the Reese’s Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. Bowl Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Behind The Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey is coming at us live from Mobile, Alabama, where he’s in attendance for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He’ll be live-tweeting throughout the week, as will some of our other favorite NFL analysts, so stay tuned as we share some must-see clips of some of the top 2024 NFL Draft prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to keep their eye on throughout the week. We’ll break down the clips and commentary by position.

Schedule, how to watch Senior Bowl Practices

*All times listed are ET, practices will air on NFL Network

Tuesday, January 30

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team
12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Thursday, January 31

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team
12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Wednesday, February 1

9:30 — 11:30 a.m.: National Team
12 — 2 p.m.: American Team

Live from the Senior Bowl practices

Offensive line

Quarterbacks

Wide receivers

