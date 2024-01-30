The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new offensive coordinator, preparing to hire former Falcons HC Arthur Smith, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers now get an experienced play caller who had success with the Titans as an offensive coordinator, but struggled to make a name for himself as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was fired earlier this month after a 21-30 record through three seasons.

In the past two seasons, the Falcons held one of the league’s top rushing attacks, including No. 3 overall in 2022. And that’s what’s to be expected of the Steelers for the 2024 season.

The Steelers already plant their roots on offense in the running game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren with a question mark at quarterback in Kenny Pickett.

The Falcons ranked third in the NFL this past season in rushing attempts per game while the Steelers slotted in at No. 9. This means that the Steelers likely don’t want to veer too far from the vision that they have, which likely means Pickett will remain the quarterback for the upcoming season.

Ultimately, the Steelers could have made a major statement by getting an offensive coordinator who specializes in quarterbacks and the passing game. However, it seems like they are doubling down on their smash-mouth football philosophy, and they hope Smith can help push that further.