Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Tomlin shows visual interest in Oregon C Jackson Powers Johnson

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Could the Steelers acquire Justin Fields?

Domonique Foxworth on ESPN this morning: “Arthur Smith could rejuvenate Justin Fields like he did with Ryan Tannehill.”

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach and former Steelers offensive coordinator candidate Jerrod Johnson is staying with the Houston Texans to keep the operation together. Along with Bobby Slowik, that entire operation will return for a second season under DeMeco Ryans.

Johnson interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OC position on Friday and then had a second interview in-person with the New Orleans Saints for their vacancy on Saturday. Johnson has also interviewed with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns before finally deciding to return.