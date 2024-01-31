Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Tomlin shows visual interest in Oregon C Jackson Powers Johnson

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Mike Tomlin seems to like Oregon’s stud center | Ray Fittipaldo, X
Mike Tomlin and Oregon center Jackson Powers Johnson after practice. Powers Johnson had a good first day. pic.twitter.com/ggtioVgSkL— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 30, 2024
Arthur Smith and Justin Fields? Domonique Foxworth think so | Donny Football, X
Could the Steelers acquire Justin Fields?
Domonique Foxworth on ESPN this morning:— Donny Football (@DonChed54) January 31, 2024
“Arthur Smith could rejuvenate Justin Fields like he did with Ryan Tannehill.”
Steelers Won’t Add Jerrod Johnson to Staff, Returning to Texans | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Houston Texans quarterbacks coach and former Steelers offensive coordinator candidate Jerrod Johnson is staying with the Houston Texans to keep the operation together. Along with Bobby Slowik, that entire operation will return for a second season under DeMeco Ryans.
Johnson interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OC position on Friday and then had a second interview in-person with the New Orleans Saints for their vacancy on Saturday. Johnson has also interviewed with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns before finally deciding to return.
