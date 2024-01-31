Senior Bowl takeaways, Day Two: Steelers should target rising star CB

The second day of Senior Bowl practices was a warm one that featured several sun burns to just about every media member who didn’t think to bring sunscreen, as well as multiple defenders having statement days. Here are my biggest takeaways from Wednesday in Mobile.

These quarterbacks will not be franchise answers

The best quarterback of the day on Wednesday was Carter Bradley of South Alabama who, respectfully speaking, no one came to see. Yet he was the only one throwing consistently good balls in one-on-ones and team drills. Washington’s Michael Penix had a day full of overthrows in one-on-ones and didn’t do anything to make those in attendance “ooh and ah.” Oregon’s Bo Nix had a tumultuous day. There was a sequence where he threw what looked like a bounce pass and then fumbled the following snap which was recovered by the defense. Sam Hartman of Notre Dame had a slightly better day than he did on Tuesday, but that wasn’t a high bar to clear. He also didn’t do anything that was memorable.

The American Team featured the aforementioned Bradley who made multiple throws into tight windows during team drills, but outside of that? Crickets. Spencer Rattler had a select few throws that were fine in seven-on-sevens, but nothing that got anyone out of their seat. Michael Pratt took a few shots downfield in team drills, but didn’t hit on any. Joe Milton threw a lot of underneath passes with nothing much to write home about. Usually when there is a guy that is an expected top pick in Mobile, they stand out. Josh Allen did, Justin Herbert did- none of these guys are standing out. Not in a good way at least.

T’Vondre Sweat could be a target at DT

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat is a force on the defensive interior and he had a nice second day of practices. Specifically, he had one rep that had a lot of people buzzing during OL-vs-DL drills where he ran through Arkansas offensive lineman Beau Limmer.

T’Vondre Sweat oh my…



This dude is game-wrecker. pic.twitter.com/0z0jZZLrLV — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) January 31, 2024

Sweat is likely to go on Day Two of the NFL Draft, and getting a player like him next to Keeanu Benton for the foreseeable future is something I’d happily sign off on.

Quinyon Mitchell needs to be a Pittsburgh Steeler

I’ve seen enough, this guy’s a stud. The cornerback out of Toledo is a projected first-round pick, and he has been the best cornerback over the last two days without a doubt. He doesn’t bite on fakes, he’s very sticky and disciplined, has great hip movement- everything you want in a cornerback, he has.

Quinyon Mitchell is answering any and all questions. He has been impressive in off and press coverage. He reads WRs down and stays in phase. His eyes are outstanding. Impressive performances by Q! pic.twitter.com/fnPtkmmzca — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 31, 2024

His stock is rising, and a cornerback tandem of Joey Porter Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell sounds great to me.