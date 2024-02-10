Terrible Towel Tales: Micah Parsons bashes T.J. Watt

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“I think I’m probably the best pure speed pass rusher,” Parsons told CBS Radio. “But if you’re talking about defensive ends, run and everything, but if you’re talking about pure pass rusher, I would say if you look at my win rate, I was the best one this year. So, it would be me. And then I would say Myles, then Maxx, then Nick Bosa, and then I would say — I mean, look at the stats. The stats don’t lie. He was fifth or sixth, but I think Alex Highsmith might have had a better pass rush win rate. And he had a more double team rate than T.J. Watt if you really want to be statistical. Like, this isn’t my stuff. I’m not just pulling it out of my ass.”

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers the favorites to land Justin Fields this offseason? First, they obviously need a quarterback. They benched their former first-round pick Kenny Pickett in a playoff game in favor of Mason Rudolph. That does not scream confidence in Pickett. Rudolph is a free agent, but just like Joshua Dobbs, Jake Browning, or any of these backup quarterbacks, his charm that led the Steelers to a 3-1 finish will wear off.