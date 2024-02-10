Steelers Reacts Results: Fans backing Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 58

Earlier this week, we polled Steelers fans about what team they were rooting for in Super Bowl 58 and their thoughts on whether a sixth Super Bowl win for the San Francisco 49ers win would impact the Steelers’ legacy. Here’s what they had to say.

55% of Steelers fans are cheering for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

The decision regarding which team to root for in Super Bowl 58 is a challenging one. On one hand, if you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, you’re rooting for the ongoing legacy of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who have arguably already built a team worthy of the title of “dynasty” that is sure to keep Pittsburgh and the rest of the AFC on their toes in perpetuity.

On the other hand, if the San Francisco 49ers win, they’ll tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for most Super Bowl wins (6), which means they’d need just one more to break the NFL record... which isn’t fun for Pittsburgh either. On the other hand, a 49ers win would at least be enough to make Steelers fans feel a bit better about the beating they took in Week 1, right? After all, if you’re going to lose 7-30 in your home opener, at least that absolutely embarrassing loss would come from the eventual Super Bowl champion.

Maybe there is no right answer. 55% of Steelers fans are rooting for the Chiefs, while the other 45% are rooting for the 49ers.

Most fans aren’t too worried about a 49ers win impacting the Steelers’ legacy.

With a win In Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history (6). If you’re wondering how much fans care about the potential of the 49ers tying the Steelers, the answer is “not as much as I thought they would.”

52% of Steelers fans don’t think the 49ers tying the Steelers (and Patriots) for the most Super Bowl wins would impact the legacy of Pittsburgh’s franchise. Meanwhile, 37% of those polled said it would “somewhat” impact the Steelers legacy, and just 11% say they think it would impact the Steelers’ legacy “greatly”.

Perhaps if the Patriots didn’t already tie the record for most Super Bowl wins in Super Bowl LIII, a greater portion of fans would see the Niners climbing the standings as a threat. Rest assured, however, if the 49ers do manage a victory in Super Bowl 58, Steelers fans will undoubtedly be rooting against San Francisco’s postseason interests for the years to come in hopes that they wouldn’t surpass the Steelers’ Super Bowl record... even if they did manage to tie it.

The Steelers need one Super Bowl win to regain the lead for most Lombardis in NFL history. When do you predict they’ll win their next Super Bowl? In the 2020’s? 2030’s? Beyond? Let us know in the comments!