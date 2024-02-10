Saturday Night Open Thread - Cupid, let your arrow go

To all you lovers, wanna be lovers, soon to be lovers, former lovers, and well where ever you fall on the ‘love’ scale… Happy Early Valentine’s Day!
I will be taking the much smarter, better looking, funnier and all around better half out for a surprise (location) dinner on Wednesday. As much as she loves surprises, she hates waiting to find out even more.
I hear that if you haven’t made you reservations for Wednesday yet, many of the romantic type restaurants have openings tomorrow night around 6 pm?!!?
Hmmmmmm
- Who scores the first points tomorrow. Call your specific shot now!
- What are you most looking towards tomorrow… the commercials, the hope for a quick glimpse of that Singer, Taylor Swift, the prop bets, the game, or THE FOOD?
- Best Super Bowl moment or play?
- Worst Super Bowl Memory?
- What big plans do you have for Wednesday? Look, pony up, someone has to help the youngsters like our fav yinzer.
Loading comments...