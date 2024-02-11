Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have made it to Super Bowl LVIII, but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be watching! The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 58 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Things are looking quite different than they had during their last meeting, however. The 49ers have upgraded across the board, going from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to “Mr. Irrelevent” (and very efficient) Brock Purdy, adding 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey into the mix alongside wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. Even with a much-improved defense since their last meeting, the Chiefs will undoubtedly have their hands full.

Kansas City is in an interesting spot, too, since their last meeting in Super Bowl LIV. Back in February of 2020, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was still throwing to the duo of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the latter of whom tallied 105 receiving yards on nine receptions that day. This time around, Kelce is four years older, working alongside breakout rookie Rashee Rice... who’s had an incredible season as a true master after the catch, ranked second on the team, only behind Kelce, with 938 receiving yards, while leading the team with seven receiving touchdowns. Still, all of the yards after the catch ability in the world wouldn’t put him on the same plane as Hill. On the plus side, their defense has improved significantly since Super Bowl 54, ranked top-five in yards per play allowed (4.5), scoring drive percentage (27.8%) and EPA per play against (-0.094).

All of that is to say — this really could be anyone’s game. The action will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the options available for how to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Super Bowl 58

Date: Sunday, February 11

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS app, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo

DraftKings odds: 49ers -2, O/U 47.5

Super Bowl 58 will air on CBS, also available to watch on the CBS app with a valid cable login. For those without cable access, the Big Game will also be available on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year OR with an NFL+ subscription. An NFL+ subscription will also provide users access to watch NFL Network, which is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually.