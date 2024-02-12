Steelers mock draft: 7 round projections post-Super Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a lot of help, and unfortunately, there are only so many draft picks to go around. So, in this Steelers mock draft, the team drafted for needs. With the assumption that Mason Rudolph returns in free agency, there is no need to draft a quarterback, and that asset can be used elsewhere.

The offensive line needs to get bigger and more athletic, the defensive line needs to get younger, and the secondary looked to be running in quicksand at times last season. Help is on the way, with an explosive receiver to boot. The future is looking a bit brighter after this Steelers mock draft exercise.

Here’s a look at our team’s latest Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 mock draft, with the simulation completed using Pro Football Network’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Steelers team needs: OT, C, CB, SS, DL, QB, WR

The Steelers need a big powerful man on the right side of the offensive line if they are going to move Broderick Jones back to the left side. Or, if Taleise Fuaga takes off at left tackle, then they have their left and right tackles of the future solidified. That will go a long way in helping to get improvement from Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, or whoever else at quarterback.

Also, new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes to run a lot of outside-zone plays. That will mean getting the tackles on the move. Frankly, if he’s available at No. 20, the Steelers should run the card up to the stage.

Other players considered:

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Round 2, No. 51: Zach Frazier, C, WVU

The Steelers need a more physical presence in the middle of the offensive line. Also, to implement the scheme of the new offensive coordinator, they’ll have to get better and bigger on the offensive line. The selection of center Zach Frazier of WVU would give them a solid option at the pivot. Though Mason Cole seems like a good teammate, he’s proven to be a backup at best. Fans would consider it a success if Frazier could manage to consistently snap the ball to the quarterback. Yeah, that’s where we are at this point.

Frazier came in ranked No. 37 on Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 2024 NFL Draft prospect list, noting him as “a Day 1 starter and tempo setter for the team that drafts him.”

Other players considered:

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Round 3, No. 84: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

The Steelers have two solid options at wide receiver in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. However, Diontae Johnson is a free agent after the 2024 season. So, the Steelers decide to invest in his replacement a season ahead of time. North Carolina prospect Devontez Walker and George Pickens could be quite the explosive duo in 2025. Walker is more of a size fit as far as Arthur Smith’s scheme goes at 6’2 and 197 pounds, posting 722 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns over eight games in his 2023 season.

Other players considered:

Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Calen Bullock, S, USC

Round 4, No. 119: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

The Steelers need to continue investing in the future of their defensive line. As great as Cam Heyward is both as a man off the field and a bad man on the field, nobody beats Father Time. There’s not a better example the young Maason Smith can learn from to become a pro’s pro. He has freaky size at 6’5 and 315 pounds, and you can be sure the Steelers will have a very close eye on him on draft day. Veteran DT Larry Ogunjobi may be in his final season with the team also.

Other players considered:

Tommy Eichdnberg, LB, OSU

Thomas Harper, S, Notre Dame

Khyree Jackson, CB, Clemson

Round 4, No. 120: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

The Steelers are moving toward long-armed corners, much like the old Seattle Seahawks legion of boom secondary. This time, they draft the 6’3” and 195-pound cornerback Khyree Jackson out of Clemson. The team may bring back some of their pending free agents from the cornerback room. However, it wouldn’t preclude Jackson from getting looks early in the season as the options outside of Joey Porter Jr. last season just don’t have the foot speed.

Other players considered:

Tommy Eichdnberg, LB, OSU

Thomas Harper, S, Notre Dame

Round 6, No. 196: Maema Njongmeta, LB, Wisconsin

The Steelers haven’t gotten much from veteran linebacker Mark Robinson outside of obvious running situations. So the team decides here to bring in competition for him (and hopefully more) in Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

Other players considered:

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Patrick Morris, S, California

Round 7, No. 237: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

The Steelers need a massive improvement at the punting position. You never know what you’re gonna get from Pressley Harvin III. He might boom a punt, he might shank a punt (a regular occurrence), or instead of directional punting right out the end zone. The free agent class at the punter position is very uninspiring and the team may decide to bypass it altogether together with a late-round selection.

Tory Taylor led the NCAA in punts (93) and punting yards (4,479) with the Hawkeyes in 2023, with his 46.3 yards per punt career average ranked sixth in the NCAA dating back to the 2000 season.

Other players considered

Jason Bean, QB, Kansas

Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama

Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor

The Steelers intend to play a different brand of football this will get them a good start on that path. If they can get the same production out of this draft class as they got out of their 2023 draft class, then they are well on their way to bigger things in 2024.

