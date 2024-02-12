Terrible Towel Tales: Mason Rudolph expected to leave Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to express their interest in resigning quarterback Mason Rudolph this offseason, but the veteran passer has reportedly expressed interest in a “fresh start,” seemingly looking to head elsewhere in free agency. NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo recently wrote Rudolph has his sights on something new in 2024. “Rudolph, who will be a free agent next month, has indicated he’s interested in a fresh start after six seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2018,” NFL Network.

Pittsburgh not only needs to get out of the negatives, but they also need to clear up enough cap space to make free agent singing and fill roster holes. To do this, the Steelers will have to make four big salary cap decisions before free agency. Restructuring Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract Even with all of the injuries he sustained and the time he missed in 2023, you won’t find many folks who think that Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t one of the best safeties in the game. Unfortunately, the value of the safety position has decreased in recent years as the quick passing game has emerged in the NFL.