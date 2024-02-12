Terrible Towel Tales: Mason Rudolph expected to leave Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Report: Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Looking for New Team | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to express their interest in resigning quarterback Mason Rudolph this offseason, but the veteran passer has reportedly expressed interest in a “fresh start,” seemingly looking to head elsewhere in free agency.
NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo recently wrote Rudolph has his sights on something new in 2024.
“Rudolph, who will be a free agent next month, has indicated he’s interested in a fresh start after six seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2018,” NFL Network.
4 salary cap decisions Steelers will have to make in 2024 | Tommy Jaggi, Still Curtain
Pittsburgh not only needs to get out of the negatives, but they also need to clear up enough cap space to make free agent singing and fill roster holes. To do this, the Steelers will have to make four big salary cap decisions before free agency.
Restructuring Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract
Even with all of the injuries he sustained and the time he missed in 2023, you won’t find many folks who think that Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t one of the best safeties in the game. Unfortunately, the value of the safety position has decreased in recent years as the quick passing game has emerged in the NFL.
Steelers Could Look to Land Bengals RT Jonah Williams | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Pro Football Focus was the first to throw out the idea of the Steelers adding Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams. It could vibe with Arthur Smith’s scheme and help solve a spot before the NFL Draft.
“The Steelers’ offseason approach on offense will be truly fascinating after the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, and we never really got a straight answer as to why former starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was banished from the starting lineup. Do the Steelers move 2023 first-round pick tackle Broderick Jones back to left tackle? If he stays at right tackle, do they look for an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr., who has allowed one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL two years in a row? Our projection may be a bit expensive for a Steelers free-agent signing, but we also might be too high with our initial number,” they wrote.
