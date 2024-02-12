Report: Steelers extend RBs coach Eddie Faulkner

The Steelers’ busy day after the Super Bowl isn’t done just yet, as Pittsburgh has reportedly extended running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

The #Steelers have extended RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner, source tells @BleacherReport



Faulkner, who served as the team’s interim OC during the 2023 season, is well regarded across the league — and should receive strong OC consideration moving forward. pic.twitter.com/B0VdI1xkZR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 13, 2024

There have been no reports yet regarding the length of the extension.

Faulkner has been with the Steelers since 2019. He had arguably the best season out of everyone on the Steelers’ coaching staff in 2023, with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren developing into one of the league’s premier running back duos by the end of the season. Additionally, Faulkner served as the Steelers’ interim offensive coordinator following the mid-season firing of Matt Canada.

The Steelers clearly want Faulkner around as the team pivots to a new offensive identity under recently-hired coordinator Arthur Smith in 2024. The Steelers coaching staff will have a big choice to make this offseason as they determine whether or not to activate Najee Harris’ fifth-year option.

The Faulkner extension news comes on a busy day for the Steelers, who released former starters Mitch Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor, and Pressley Harvin earlier today. Pittsburgh was also awarded linebacker Jeremiah Moon off of waivers today after placing a claim for him before the Super Bowl.