Steelers free agency mock: Pittsburgh finds a franchise center ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently estimated to be over the 2024 NFL salary cap by just over $4.3 million. There’s no need to panic; that number can and will quickly change into a very favorable one for the team. The team usually doesn’t make a lot of big moves in free agency, but they’ll have to be in cap compliance by the beginning of the new league year on March 13, 2024.

How can the Steelers get in compliance with the salary cap while making some roster improvements along the way? Instead of using a general manager simulator, this exercise was completed using the cap calculator at Over The Cap, which provides real-time salary cap adjustments regarding the moves I’m making.

Luckily for me, Khan already took care of a few cap space-saving measures before I took over the reins, including the release of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor, and punter Pressley Harvin, which saved the Steelers just under $13 million in the 2024 season. There’s still plenty of work to be done ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, however...

Restricted free agency

Before the new league year begins, I have to extend offers to the exclusive rights free agents who can only negotiate with the Steelers. Those players are offensive lineman Dylan Cook and linebacker Jeremiah Moon. Moon is more of a depth player, but there may be something there with Cook given the expected shakeups on the offensive line this offseason. Hopefully, he can develop more during the off-season program.

Among the remaining exclusive rights free agents:

LS Christian Kuntz

DL Renell Wren

RB/KR Godwin Igwebulke

LB Chapelle Russell

These players are all allowed to test free agency, as none of them will be extended the exclusive rights tag. It's far cheaper to wait and offer them veteran minimum benefit contracts.

Steelers contract terminations

Some contract terminations can be difficult to do. However, it’s nothing personal it’s just the business side.

WR Allen Robinson

While he did provide veteran leadership he got after it as a blocker. Allen Robinson’s release saves the team $10 million against the salary cap, though maybe we'll circle back to him later in free agency on a much cheaper deal. With this cut alone the Steelers comply with the salary cap, putting them under by $6,657,955.

S Keanu Neal

Keanu Neal spent far too much time on the injury report this season, as well as being extremely limited in his usage when available on defense. Releasing Neal comes with a cap savings of $2.25 million

This series of transactions brings the Steelers under the projected salary cap and gives me some room to make some moves. The Steelers' available salary cap heading into free agency is approximately $8,907,955.

Steelers re-signings

QB Mason Rudolph

We moved quickly to resign quarterback Mason Rudolph to a new two-year contract worth $13 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed. If he resumes his tenure as the backup quarterback, then it’s a very reasonable sum. If he becomes a bridge starting quarterback, then the deal is far below the current market. This puts the Steelers with just over $3,322,955 in available cap space, but there are still some moves to make to address remaining needs.

S/ST Miles Killebrew

Miles Killebrew had a fantastic season as a core special teamer, and I don’t want to let him get away. The Steelers and Killebrew agreed to a two-year deal worth $3.815 million and $1.35 million guaranteed at signing. That leaves the Steelers with an estimated $2,352,955 in available cap space for 2024.

Now, the Steelers will look to create some more space with restructured contracts.

Steelers offseason restructures

OLB Alex Highsmith

I approached Alex Highsmith to restructure his contract, set to count $13,933,000 million against the cap in 2024. Highsmith, of course, agrees to this for the sake of the team. I used the full restructure on his contract to bump the available salary cap up to $9,558,955. Still, there’s more work to be done.

DT Cam Heyward

Cameron Heyward — the heart and soul of the team’s defense. I approached him about a one-year extension to lower his cap hit to $11 million in 2024, which lowers his cap number to $17,406,250.

By adding a year to his contract, I pushed $5 million to 2025; I wouldn’t dare suggest a pay cut to a legend who’s still got juice in the tank. There are other people that I plan to approach for that. This gives the team an additional $5 million to use on additional free agents.

Current salary cap number: $14,558,955

Free agent signings

C Lloyd Cushenberry (Denver Broncos)

Pittsburgh Steelers and OC Lloyd Cushenberry (formerly of the Denver Broncos) to a 4-year contract for a reported $45,975,000, making a big investment in the middle of their offensive line. Year one of Cushenberry’s deal counts $11,493,750 against the cap, which puts the Steelers at just over $10.7 million of available cap space... which brings me to my next point — terminating the contract of center Mason Cole

The termination of Cole’s contract opens up $4.75 million, and I’m gonna need it, pushing the available salary cap to $8,730,205. OL Spencer Anderson should be able to fill the backup job at the center.

I need some more salary cap room, so I approached DT Larry Ogunjobi about restructuring his contract. Ogunjobi agreed to take his base salary down to $1.25 million in 2024, with the remaining $3.75 million converted into a signing bonus to free up that amount in the cap room. The move boosts the available cap to $15.23 million, while the contracts of Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt can remain untouched.

Steelers contract extensions

TE Pat Freiermuth

Next up, the Pittsburgh Steelers and TE Pat Freiermuth agree to a 4-year extension making him the third highest-paid tight end in the league, worth a reported $53.6 million with $8.75 million guaranteed.

The Steelers still have $13,480,205 available to use. However, subtract $5 million for the 2024 rookie class, then put aside $3 million for in-season injury replacements, and that leaves a dependable amount of $5,480,205 that can be used for some bench infusion.

Not to be forgotten is a replacement for punter Pressley Harvin — that being punter Jake Bailey, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, with whom the Steelers agree to a one-year deal.

Additionally, OC Arthur Smith pounds the table to sign veteran wideout Mack Hollins in free agency. I oblige his request and agree to a one-year deal with Hollins to supplement some depth at wide receiver.

For depth purposes, it was necessary to issue minimum-level one-year contracts to:

DL Armon Watts

OLB Markus Golden

CB Levi Wallace

WR Miles Boykin

CB James Pierre

CB Chandon Sullivan

LS Christian Kuntz

S Elijah Riley

All smiles in the Steel City. Omar Khan returns to find the team $11,263,651 under the salary cap, with Rudolph resigned, Freiermuth extended, Heyward taken care of, and a new franchise center in Lloyd Cushenberry.

To sum up...

Free agent additions:

C Lloyd Cushenberry

P Jake Bailey

Unrestricted free agents re-signed:

QB Mason Rudolph

S/ST Miles Killebrew

DL Armon Watts

OLB Marcus Golden

CB Levi Wallace

WR Myles Boykin

CB James Pierre

LS Christian Kuntz

CB Chandon Sullivan

Honestly, getting that much done wasn’t an easy feat. I wish I was able to have addressed the tackle position, punter, and receiver but there’s only so much cap to spend and be able to cover the rookie class, and have funds for emergency in-season injury replacement expenses.

How would you feel if this was how the 2024 offseason panned out leading up to the draft? Should the Steelers extend TE Pat Freiermuth this offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!