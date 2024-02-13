Steelers have worst Super Bowl LIX odds in AFC North

Super Bowl LVIII may have only just concluded, but NFL teams are already looking ahead to the next. So are sportsbooks, with DraftKings releasing their Super Bowl odds for the 2024-25 season.

The Steelers are listed at +7500, ranked fifth-worst in the AFC and 10th-worst in the NFL, only ahead of the Cardinals, Saints, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Raiders, Broncos, Titans, and Panthers.

The Steelers’ Super Bowl LIX odds are also by far the worst in their division, with the Browns listed at +3500, the Bengals +1300, and the Ravens +900.

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers (+550) and Chiefs (+650) have the best Super Bowl odds in the league entering the new season, with the Ravens, Bills (+1000), and Lions (+1200) rounding out the top five.

In past seasons, the Steelers have proven that their defense is good enough to get the team to the playoffs, but a lack of talent and consistency, especially on offense, has resulted in a playoff win drought dating back to 2016. With questions at quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, and an aging defense entering the 2024-25 season, hopes aren’t very high surrounding the Steelers this offseason. Still, a lot could chance with free agency and the NFL Draft right around the corner.