Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers “expected” to call Bears about Justin Fields

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Have Huge Plans for Offseason | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing something they haven’t done in a long time - moving fast. Just one day into the 2024 season, the team has moved on from three former starters and has begun clearing cap space for free agency.
The moves weren’t a surprise, but how quickly they happened was. Usually, the Steelers are a team that waits, evaluates, and makes decisions based on current circumstances. But with three moves right off the bat, it feels like they have a different outlook on the 2024 offseason.
T.J. Watt dismissive of critique by Steelers legend | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
The dynamics of the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room were under a microscope for much of the team’s 2023 season. Star defender T.J. Watt was pressed about it in an interview during Super Bowl 58 media week, particularly as it pertained to Ben Roethlisberger’s criticism of Steelers tradition last December.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the guys in the locker room and it’s hard for people on the outside to truly get a feel for what’s going on on the inside,” Watt said in a Feb. 8 interview with Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz.
Steelers, Bears Expected to Talk QB Trade | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields could be climbing up their list. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, Pittsburgh is expected to call the Chicago Bears for their former first-round pick.
Allbright says the Steelers are one of three teams he expects to call Chicago for Fields. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Fields, and that Pittsburgh is going to look for outside options to bring in.
