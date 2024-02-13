Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers “expected” to call Bears about Justin Fields

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing something they haven’t done in a long time - moving fast. Just one day into the 2024 season, the team has moved on from three former starters and has begun clearing cap space for free agency. The moves weren’t a surprise, but how quickly they happened was. Usually, the Steelers are a team that waits, evaluates, and makes decisions based on current circumstances. But with three moves right off the bat, it feels like they have a different outlook on the 2024 offseason.

The dynamics of the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room were under a microscope for much of the team’s 2023 season. Star defender T.J. Watt was pressed about it in an interview during Super Bowl 58 media week, particularly as it pertained to Ben Roethlisberger’s criticism of Steelers tradition last December. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the guys in the locker room and it’s hard for people on the outside to truly get a feel for what’s going on on the inside,” Watt said in a Feb. 8 interview with Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz.

Related Steelers officially odds favorites to land Justin Fields on DraftKings Sportsbook