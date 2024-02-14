Terrible Towel Tales: Should Steelers sign “The Punt God?”

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Bauer and Araiza are both victims. Wrongly accused of sexual assault. Totally absolved. No payoffs got made. Bauer and Araiza are 100% innocent. No asterisks, no whispers, no doubt. Bauer, 33, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2021. He plied his trade in Japan last season. Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award with Cincinnati in 2020. His career has been inconsistent, but he’s capable of overwhelming. Araiza, 23, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He got cut when he was accused. He has never punted in the NFL. Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as college football’s outstanding punter in 2021 after averaging an NCAA-record 51.2 yards per punt.

Seeing Fields go to the Steelers would be amazing. He’d have a chance to take his career to the next level while the Bears would be starting fresh. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known that he likes Fields, so it is a perfect fit for them in every way. With Tomlin at the helm, you might see Fields take steps that would be impossible for him to take in Chicago. The Steelers are a smart team that knows how to move on before it becomes too late. Pickett is not the guy and they know it. If they feel that Fields can give them a better chance to win, they will do it.