Terrible Towel Tales: Should Steelers sign “The Punt God?”

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Mark Madden: Pirates, Steelers would be smart to sign Trevor Bauer, Matt Araiza | Mark Madden, TribLive
Bauer and Araiza are both victims. Wrongly accused of sexual assault. Totally absolved. No payoffs got made. Bauer and Araiza are 100% innocent. No asterisks, no whispers, no doubt.
Bauer, 33, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2021. He plied his trade in Japan last season. Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award with Cincinnati in 2020. His career has been inconsistent, but he’s capable of overwhelming.
Araiza, 23, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He got cut when he was accused. He has never punted in the NFL. Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as college football’s outstanding punter in 2021 after averaging an NCAA-record 51.2 yards per punt.
Why the Steelers would be perfect fit for Justin Fields | Vincent Parise, Bears Wire
Seeing Fields go to the Steelers would be amazing. He’d have a chance to take his career to the next level while the Bears would be starting fresh. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known that he likes Fields, so it is a perfect fit for them in every way. With Tomlin at the helm, you might see Fields take steps that would be impossible for him to take in Chicago.
The Steelers are a smart team that knows how to move on before it becomes too late. Pickett is not the guy and they know it. If they feel that Fields can give them a better chance to win, they will do it.
Steelers early 2025 Super Bowl odds are a flagrant reality check that nobody wants | Tommy Jaggi, Still Curtain
These odds show you exactly what Vegas thinks about Pittsburgh’s chances of both winning the AFC and winning the Super Bowl next season. Oddsmakers are willing to offer up insanely large payouts to bettors — feeling very confident that the Steelers will be nowhere to be found in the postseason.
It’s hard to blame them. This is a team that is looking to avoid an eight-year drought without a postseason victory, and there’s certainly no guarantee that will happen.
Loading comments...