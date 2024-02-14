Steelers take QB in latest ESPN mock draft

It’s “oh my goodness, can we just get to the NFL Draft” season, and everyone is getting their first mock drafts out into the ether.

Amongst those who have completed their first mock draft is ESPN’s Field Yates, who has the Steelers taking Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round.

“This one might be a surprise, as the Steelers have backed Kenny Pickett -- who they took at No. 20 two years ago -- this offseason. But they also said they plan to add competition for him in the quarterback room. Quarterback picks in this range are often polarizing, but my fundamental mindset is the Steelers’ ceiling with Pickett under center is too low for a franchise whose standard is not simply making the playoffs but making deep runs. Pittsburgh has lost five straight playoff games now.”- Field Yates

Yates is right about one thing- the Steelers standard is greater than what we’ve seen in recent years- at least it should be.

And while the Steelers do need to upgrade at quarterback, Nix is not an upgrade. The ceiling wouldn’t move for the Steelers with this pick. If anything, it would sink lower. Nix’s numbers look far better than his actual performance at Oregon. He left Auburn because the offense required him to sit in the pocket and let plays develop downfield, which he cannot do. At Oregon, he through a lot of checkdowns and underneath throws that led to big yardage from his playmakers.

In Mobile during the Senior Bowl, he was comfortably the second worst quarterback in town (ahead of only Joe Milton). He doesn’t have a big arm, he doesn’t have what it would take to be a franchise quarterback. This would be a very bad selection for the Steelers, and would all but end any chance for the likes of T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cam Heyward getting deep playoff runs in Pittsburgh for the remainder of their time on the team.