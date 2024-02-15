Steelers draft profile: Roman Wilson (WR, Michigan)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Death, taxes - and the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting a WR in the NFL Draft. Last April Pittsburgh did not add to the WR room via the draft, which is an outlier, at least for as long as Mike Tomlin has been in the building. Dating back to 2012, the Steelers have selected a wideout in 10 of the last 12 drafts.

It may not be in the first round, but that trend will likely continue in 2024. There are a few options in the middle rounds that could be in play. Let’s discuss one that just collected what the Steelers have been searching for far too long - a ring.

The basics on Roman Wilson

Postion : WR

: WR Class : Senior (Michigan)

: Senior (Michigan) Size : 6’0, 192 lbs.

: 6’0, 192 lbs. Age : 22 years old

: 22 years old Projected draft round: 2nd-3rd

Roman Wilson scouting report

Wilson was a late bloomer for the Michigan Wolverines, catching just 59 passes in three years before last season. However, whenever he got his shot, he certainly made the most of it. The Senior snagged 48 passes for 789 yards — and had an incredible knack for finding the endzone, leading the National Champions with 12 TDs.

As you can tell by his size, he isn’t necessarily an intimidating figure on the gridiron. However, when compared to current Steelers’ WR Calvin Austin III, who stands at just 5’8, he’s basically Andre the Giant.

Wilson is a hard-nosed, old-school type of player who would immediately endear himself to any fanbase due to his playground strength. He also has elite speed and ball skills. He’d be a great complement to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson who can remain on the outside, while Wilson works underneath.

Quite frankly, he’s an upgrade over Austin III. Check out a few plays for yourself, (which I know doesn’t tell anything close to the whole story) and see if you might agree!

This is quite the start below. How many receivers standing at 6’0 can make this catch? And oh yeah by the way - this would have counted in the NFL as Wilson was able to get two feet down!

I know it’s just a snippet, and I could probably do this against Nebraska, but Wilson was able to haul in plenty of passes this past season that didn’t stand much of a chance of being completed when the ball was in the air. He has tremendous body control - and vision. Vision is never really talked about when it comes to the wideout position, but being able to track the ball is certainly a skill, not something you’re born with.

As previously mentioned, he has above-average lower body strength for a primary slot WR. Here are two of the most aggravating words in the Steel City: jet sweep. The Matt Canada staple wasn’t exactly beloved, but Wilson is someone who can use his strength and speed combination to make these plays successful. See below:

Wilson’s physicality after the catch can’t be overstated. Take a look as he comes in motion here against Rutgers, finds some space (credit to QB JJ McCarthy for dropping a dime), and then flashes that speed and bulldozer mentality for a big gain:

While Wilson displays all of the attributes you’d want in a pass-catcher, he’s a willing blocker, but he isn’t exactly someone you’d want on the field on rushing downs. His inability to consistently sustain blocks is a reason he’s going to be pushed down the draft board a bit. He’s mostly like a two-down player.

You could also make the case that he’s injury-prone - although I like to generally chalk that up to bad luck. He suffered multiple injuries during his first few years at Michigan which led to a reduced snap count, but those ailments (ankle, head) aren’t anything that should derail his career.

Strengths

Explosive playmaker

Quick inside-release against press

Energizer bunny

High Football IQ

Weaknesses

Run blocking

Height concerns

Lack of productivity in first three years at Michigan

What others are saying about Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson (WR, Michigan).



Going to be very special. Plays with a quickness, suddenness, and concentrated style.



Going to be a 700-800 yard receiver in the NFL at a very consistent level. A strong third option. — Derrick M. Deen (@derrick_deen) February 14, 2024

Roman Wilson isn’t the biggest receiver you’ll see but he catches everything, is fast fast, has insane throttle control, is super quick in and out of breaks. And did I mention he catches everything? Tough as nails to boot and gives full effort every play.



Future star. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) February 9, 2024

Roman Wilson’s fit with the Steelers

The Steelers are going to move on from WR Allen Robinson this offseason, who in my estimation had an incredibly disappointing 2023 season. That leaves Austin III their only slot option behind outside starters George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. I think Wilson would take over for Austin in that role and allow CA3 to still be used in a gadget/fourth wideout role.

He has that Tasmanian-Devil demeanor, or whatever fun cartoon-like reference you want to make (I already called him the energizer bunny.) I know that nickname has been associated with former Steelers’ Hall of Fame S Troy Polamalu in the past, so I won’t get too cozy with it.

His stock is rising due to his excellent performance in Mobile, AL at the Senior Bowl.

I agree with my counterparts above. He’s going to be a 700-800 yard WR for a decade in the big leagues.

Projected draft range: 2nd-3rd

