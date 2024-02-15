Steelers should make a call to Steve Wilks after dismissal as 49ers DC

News just broke Wednesday that Steve Wilks was dismissed as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Apparently, somebody had to take the fall for that debacle of a decision to receive the kick in overtime during the Super Bowl. Oh, wait — special team decisions aren’t made by the defensive coordinator; maybe, Wilks was supposed to run down the sideline screaming no stop, kickoff.

Why would this be of interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers, you might be asking? The Steelers would not be bringing Wilks in to replace current defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, but they could bring him into the organization in a similar capacity as they did with Brian Flores. Specifically, Wilks could come in as the Senior Defensive Assistant/Secondary Coach.

The idea of bringing on Wilks wouldn’t exactly be out of left field, either. He and Steelers HC Mike Tomlin have some history. When the New York Giants had an opening for a head coach in 2018, Tomlin personally called and put in a recommendation for the team to consider Wilks for the position. The admiration doesn't just flow one way either, Wilks is a fan of Tomlin as well.

Wilks said on Tomlin, "I've known Mike for a long time. I've got a lot of respect for him as a person beyond what he's accomplished as a coach."

It's clear these two men have an admiration for one another, and you can never have enough bright minds on staff.

What would Wilks bring as far as philosophy goes to the Steelers? SBNation’s Kyle Posey did a pretty thorough breakdown of what to expect from Wilks based on his previous tendencies back when he was hired last February. Some key takeaways:

Wilks prefers zone coverage. The 49ers will continue to take away routes over the middle with Wilks because he closes the middle of the field based on pre-snap alignment. Wilks played with a single-high safety 53 percent of the time, compared to a 2-high rate of 39 percent. This structure puts more stress on your cornerbacks. They’re on an island on the perimeter. You’re also putting more on your “post” or free safety’s plate, as he’s a lone ranger between the numbers.

Wilks has 28 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as a defensive coordinator, as well as time spent as the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Carolina Panthers. He could be a great asset alongside current secondary coach, Grady Brown, entering his fourth season in the position with the Steelers.

Notable players that Wilks worked with during his stops specifically as a defensive backs coach:

Chicago Bears (2006-2008) : Charles Tillman

: Charles Tillman Los Angeles Chargers (2009-2011) : Antonio Cromartie, Quentin Jammer, Eric Weddle

: Antonio Cromartie, Quentin Jammer, Eric Weddle Carolina Panthers 2012-2014: Josh Norman, Mike Mitchell (former Steelers FS)

Perhaps the 49ers’ overreaction to losing the Super Bowl could suddenly be the Steelers’ gain.

There's a lot of untapped potential to come out of soon-to-be second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and as many creative minds that can develop and mold his potential, the better; the more the merrier. The Steelers are also likely to add more players to the cornerback room and safety room given the depth concerns that became apparent in the 2023 season — an opportunity for Wilks to step in and ease that transition.

Even if Wilks did join the Steelers organization as a defensive back assistant, much like with Flores, that wouldn't mean he would only work in that role. As was the case with Flores, the Steelers made use of knowledge across many areas of the team, with Wilks adding additional wrinkles to the Steelers defensive gameplan with new coverages and blitz packages.

With the Steelers' struggles on defense in their last playoff game against the Buffalo Bills and their big-time financial investment on that side of the ball, things need to trend up, and fast. They will have to square off against some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2024 regular season, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott, among others. The Steelers' hopefully soon-to-be-rebuilt secondary will surely be put to the test in the upcoming season.