Army veteran who was gifted Super Bowl trip: “The Watt family is royalty here”

As a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, Staff Sergeant Adam Alexander had attended NFL games many times in the past, but nothing could prepare him for what was waiting for him at Super Bowl LVIII.

DAV is representing at #SuperBowlLVIII today! 2022 Disabled American Veteran of the Year Adam Alexander is attending the big game today thanks to @USAA’s Salute to Service. pic.twitter.com/XPkQdfnIyE — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) (@DAVHQ) February 12, 2024

“It was crazy. The crowd was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” Alexander says. “The energy in the atmosphere was just unbelievable. Vegas is already baseline insane, so you add the Super Bowl to that, it’s just next-level stuff.”

Alexander found himself in Vegas after T.J. Watt surprised the Purple Heart recipient a few weeks earlier with a trip to the big game. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker teamed up with the USAA and Disabled American Veterans to honor the 2022 Disabled Veteran of the Year.

Army vet SSGT Adam Alexander is living proof that those from the heartland have huge hearts! Along with @USAA and @DAVHQ, I’m honored to send a Purple Heart recipient and fellow Wisconsinite to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas #SaluteToService #ad pic.twitter.com/obMDuOgkKE — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 23, 2024

Alexander says the size of the Super Bowl crowd is what surprised him the most.

“It was extremely ‘people-y,’” Alexander says. “How this many people were able to sustain that level of energy for so long, the entire weekend, it was just unbelievable. I’m getting too old for these kind of parties.”

Alexander brought his father-in-law to the game, although it technically wasn’t his choice.

“I had wanted to take my wife along, but she had been working crazy long hours,” Alexander says. “She’s a physician’s assistant, so she’s been working crazy hours in her clinic. She wanted to spend some extra time with our daughter, and I understood that. I felt like it was her ticket to decide what to do with, and it meant a lot for her to have her dad come, so that’s what we did. We had a great time.”

Playing in the NFL is awesome, but our Military are the real heroes! #ad



At @USAA’s #SaluteToService lounge I finally met Purple Heart recipient & fellow Wisconsinite SSGT Adam Alexander who received 2 tickets to #SuperBowlLVIII thanks to USAA & @DAV pic.twitter.com/BXE4U0rYuA — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 10, 2024

Even though Alexander is a Packers fan, as a Wisconsinite, meeting TJ Watt was a huge honor.

“The Watt family is royalty here in Wisconsin,” Alexander says. “So we’ve all followed his career closely. We were absolutely gutted when the Packers passed on him in the draft and traded out of the first round.”

If Watt was still frustrated at his Defensive Player of the Year snub, Alexander couldn’t tell during their meet-and-greet.

“He was still in very good spirits and he was super down to earth,” Alexander says. “I had him sign a few things. He’s a humble guy, and a lot of fun to talk to.”

At USAA’s #SaluteToService lounge, Steelers linebacker @_TJWatt met Purple Heart recipient & fellow Wisconsinite SSGT Adam Alexander. In appreciation of his service and sacrifice, Watt & @DAVHQ gifted SSGT Alexander 2 tickets to #SBLVIII this Sunday in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/o14w3hzd59 — USAA (@USAA) February 10, 2024

Alexander was deployed to Afghanistan as part of the Provincial Reconstruction Team stationed in the province of Paktya. Despite the remote location, he had no problem following the NFL.

“I had pretty good access, because I was attached to a special forces team,” Alexander says. “They’re a little better funded than your typical army unit. We had pretty reliable internet and a TV in our towel hall. The Air Force Network aired most of the games. Obviously, the time zones are different, so you had to get up at weird times to watch games, but most of us were willing to do that.”

When it came time to root and talk trash, the cliques in Alexander’s unit did not actually center around the pros.

“It was more college football than NFL,” Alexander says. “I would say the military is primarily southern, so there was a lot of Oklahoma and Texas fans. There was actually just one other guy from Wisconsin in our little camp, so we were able to form our own little Big Ten.”

In 2011, Alexander was struck in the head by sniper fire and was given a 5% chance of survival. Today, he speaks at local schools and hosts a TV program called “The Outpost.”

“We just kind of shine a light on Disabled American Veterans chapter that I volunteer with,” Alexander says. “Our mission is to give other veterans in the area a forum to come on and share their stories, because it can be therapeutic for a lot of people to get that off their chest and document it.”