Terrible Towel Tales: Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert bashes analytics

Steelers Urged to Sign ‘Physical’ WR as Complementary Target | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
“The Steelers could use a physical possession-based wide receiver who can complement [Diontae] Johnson and [George] Pickens,” wrote Tansey.
“Noah Brown fits that mold with his 6’2”, 215-pound frame.
“Brown could take some pressure off Johnson and Pickens when it comes to wide receiver production and he would allow [Pat] Freiermuth to not be the only option Pickett can trust across the middle.”
Brown was not only physical, but he was a big-play machine for the Houston Texans in 2023. He posted 33 catches for 567 yards, averaging a career-high 17.2 yards per reception, with 2 touchdowns.
Former Steelers GM Inaccurately Bashes ‘Analytics’ | Ian Miller, OutKick
Kevin Colbert, the former general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely roasted the analytical movement within the NFL during a recent podcast interview.
And while he may have had some good points about the reliance on numbers within professional sports, he also missed some other key points that undercut his argument. According to Steelers Depot, Colbert was asked during an appearance on The North Carolina Athletic Podcast whether or not he believes analytics are too prevalent in the modern NFL game.
“I do,” Colbert said. “At the end of my career with the Steelers, obviously it came into play, and I used to encourage our younger scouts and say, ‘Keep me up to date. Tell me what I’m missing.’ We had analytics people, and I used to challenge them. I said, ‘When you guys can measure the intangibles, let me know.’ Because that’s the most important thing.”
Overreactions from Steelers Nation: T.J. Watt snubbed for DPOY and the media affection for Cleveland | Joe Kuzma, Steel City Underground
Before I get into the comparisons of both players, let’s examine how Watt was screwed. These awards are voted on by people in sports media. Those same people who are supposed to have no bias, generally have bias for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps they grew up with a favorite team or have ties to a specific organization that they cover. Or someone shorted them on an interview.
The media holds grudges, but they also have to prove to the world they’re never wrong with their hot takes.
In the case of the analytics nerds and prediction model folks, they have to prop up their takes so they aren’t proven wrong or made it to look foolish.
Yet, voting for Garrett over Watt does exactly that.
