Steelers Mock Draft Roundup: NFL analysts expecting help for Joey Porter Jr. in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft just under two months away, set to take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. As draft weekend inches closer, NFL mock drafts are in full swing, with bold takes from analysts all over the world wide web...

With the Steelers set to draft at No. 20, here’s a look at the latest round of Steelers mock drafts and who top analysts are projecting Pittsburgh to select in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports

The Steelers have a lot of needs on their defense, but there might not be a bigger one than cornerback. They hit a home run with Joey Porter Jr. in the draft last year, but don’t have many quality bodies at cornerback outside of him. McKinstry isn’t projected to go as highly as he was prior to the season, but he’s still a high-upside man cover corner that the Steelers don’t have many of.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Ben Solak of The Ringer

There hasn’t been much buzz yet on Cooper DeJean, the corner out of Iowa—I think he’s gonna have a great predraft process, starting with the combine. A true top-flight athlete and multi-year college starter, DeJean has been tagged as a CB/S hybrid and potential safety convert—I think he’s clearly good enough to be a corner, but hey, the Steelers need help at both spots! This is a classic “draft the good player and figure out where exactly to play him later” situation.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Field Yates of ESPN

This one might be a surprise, as the Steelers have backed Kenny Pickett — whom they took at No. 20 two years ago — this offseason. But they also said they plan to add competition for him in the quarterback room. Quarterback picks in this range are often polarizing, but my fundamental mindset is the Steelers’ ceiling with Pickett under center is too low for a franchise with a standard that is not simply making the playoffs but making deep runs. Pittsburgh has lost five straight playoff games. Nix blends sharp accuracy with some razzle-dazzle (something he has refined during his college career after transferring from Auburn) and an ability to quickly scan the field to deliver the right read. He set the FBS single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.4% while throwing 45 touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Steelers got a good one in Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round last year, but their investment in cornerbacks must continue. Mitchell was dominant at the Senior Bowl. He is scheme-versatile in both skill and athleticism. He could easily be picked higher than this, but he will be high on Pittsburgh’s board if he makes it this far.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Pittsburgh slides last year’s first-rounder, Broderick Jones, to the left side, making room for Guyton at right tackle. Now, which quarterback will they be protecting?

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Wallace’s speed and tenaciousness will be appreciated by Steelers coaches and fans after seeing the linebacker corps decimated by injuries last season.

Which of these mock draft picks do you like best for the Steelers at No. 20? Do you have a favorite prospect that isn’t listed here? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!