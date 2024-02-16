Big Ben’s rookie season could set the blueprint for Steelers in 2024 and beyond

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers back to the ugly quarterback years before Big Ben Roethlisberger?

Yes, they are.

News broke this week that Pittsburgh Steelers soon-to-be free-agent quarterback Mason Rudolph may consider other opportunities away from Pittsburgh. That news is somewhat disappointing, to be blunt, it doesn't necessarily mean he will not return. It just lowers the odds precipitously. The team will now have to make another plan if that, indeed, is the case.

Quit stalling; what's the plan?

This is an unenviable position for a team to be in; the first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft quarterback Kenny Pickett is stuck in neutral. Rudolph may not want to come back, Mitch Trubisky has been released. Now, the Steelers only have one quarterback on their roster — Pickett. Will new quarterback coach Tom Arth be able to get him to be an average to above-average starting quarterback in 2024? That remains to be seen, but for the team to get back to the playoffs and advance he'll have to... or maybe someone else will.

This isn’t a fun place to be, right? It’s enough to take fans back to the Kordell Stewart, Kent Graham, and Tommy Maddox years. Who can we expect in the way of additions to the quarterback room?

There have been several names written about or mentioned that make some sense. As far as free agents, the Steelers could consider Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, old friend Joshua Dobbs, Marcus Mariota, likely-to-be-released Russell Wilson will be on the free agent list soon... and, of course, Mason Rudolph. There's also the trade market route with Justin Fields, with the Steelers now odds-favorites to be the team for whom he takes his next regular-season snap.

Unfortunately, the other possible options at quarterback that the Steelers could pursue that likely wouldn't cost an early-round draft pick in 2024 or 2025 via trade are pretty ugly:

P.U. — [insert Jerry Seinfeld holding his nose meme].

The Steelers absolutely will look at a veteran option for the quarterback battle, even if that option is a hideous one. Good quarterbacks just don't regularly become available, and that makes perfect sense, as it's the most important position on the team. Still, whether it's Pickett or one of the other names listed as the Steelers starting quarterback in 2024, it's highly unlikely to close the gap between the Steelers and the upper echelon of the AFC.

So, what should the Steelers plan to do?

As the wise Huey Lewis once said, “Go back in time.”

Bet that wasn't on your Steelers’ bingo card for 2024.

Regardless of what fans are hoping, the Steelers don’t likely plan to make a huge investment in the quarterback position, as they feel they’ve already done so. That investment was Kenny Pickett, whether or not most people would agree with the assessment. However, looking at Roethlisberger’s rookie season in 2004 could set the blueprint for their approach moving forward.

What did the Steelers do that season? They rushed the football 529 times with Jerome Bettis, Duce Staley, Verron Haynes and Willie Parker — an average of 33.06 times per game during a sixteen-game season. Now, of course, the NFL plays a seventeen-game schedule which would bump that down a bit to 31.11 times per game. They didn’t trust the rookie Roethlisberger to put the offense on his back, so they ran it early and often.

Whether it's via free agency or as a late-round draft pick, you should fully expect the Steelers to add a running back into the fold, who isn’t primarily a kick returner. Why? Because they are going to run, run, and run some more. A heavy run-based scheme should be quite familiar around the Steel City. It's what the Steelers did in the '70s with Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier. Then, remember the mid-90s with Big Bam Morris? I’m not responsible if you go to YouTube after this article and put on the 1995 “Here We Go” video...

Fast-forward to the late '90s, Jerome Bettis punishing defenses. How'd they make those deep playoff runs? They ran the football down people's throats. Fans saw the same thing when they ran to (and through) the Seattle Seahawks in Superbowl XL. Not all of them, but many of those Steelers rosters had two and sometimes three running backs in the rotation.

Ah, the good ole ground and pound days, when you didn't just play against the Steelers you got beat up by the Steelers.

If you look at those foundational rushing offenses as an example, suddenly look at the 2019-2020 Tennessee Titans, you’ll immediately note Arthur Smith’s usage of Derrick Henry. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are not on that level, but suddenly, the Steelers’ likely gameplan makes a bit more sense; get the ball out of the quarterback's hands and reduce the amount of average times he has to throw the ball. The team went with Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator versus some of the more pass-heavy options of available candidates that were available to interview and hire, or who they could have waited until the Super Bowl ended to interview. Instead, they went with Smith.

Steelers President Art Rooney II has been saying for the past two off-seasons that we want to run the football, even going as far as in his 2024 interview that Harris and Warren can be the foundation of the offense. Whoever is the team's quarterback — Pickett or otherwise — they are going to limit the passing attempts. Does this philosophy work in the modern NFL? Probably not, to be honest. It certainly didn't work during Arthur Smith's tenure as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, even having played in a much weaker division.

You want to remain hopeful that limiting what the quarterback is asked to do, and coaching him up when he does drop back to pass reads are simple. We'll find out as soon as the first game of the season if going back in time works or not.