Patrick Peterson hints that his time with the Steelers may be over

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t wasted time making roster cuts.

The team released quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, and punter Pressley Harvin on Monday. More cuts will certainly be coming, one of which may be cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Speaking on his podcast “All Things Covered” with his cousin, and former Steeler Bryant McFadden, Peterson says he wants to keep playing, but it’s up to the Steelers if they want to keep him around.

“You know I [want to keep playing],” Peterson said. “The question is if the Steelers want me to finish [my career] with them.”

The Steelers signed Peterson to a two-year deal in 2023 after letting Cam Sutton leave in free agency. He has a $3 million roster bonus due to him in March. Cutting him before then would negate that and save the Steelers money to put towards other potential moves.

The Steelers need to add another starting-caliber cornerback to play opposite of Joey Porter Jr. Neither Peterson nor Levi Wallace showed enough to be that full-time starter. If Peterson were to stick around, it would be as a slot/safety rotational piece, similar to the role he took on at the end of 2023 after a medley of injuries.