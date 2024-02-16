Terrible Towel Tales: Ryan Clark could become media free agent

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Former Steeler Ryan Clark Addresses ESPN Situation | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark has been a prominent face on ESPN for over three years now. At this point, there aren’t many shows he hasn’t appeared on, and most news cycles he hasn’t voiced an opinion to. But his time with the worldwide leader in sports may be coming to an end.
Clark tweeted that his contract with ESPN is about to expire and that he is preparing himself as if he’ll be moving on.
Steelers Showing Interest in WVU OL Doug Nester | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown extended interest across the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl for West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester, according to Justin Melo of the Draft Network. Melo reports that the Saints, Packers, and Texans have also spent extensive time with Nester.
“I really enjoyed meeting with all of the teams. It was actually my second interview process because I attended the Hula Bowl as well. As I try to narrow that down, I had some really good meetings with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers. I also enjoyed my time with the Houston Texans at the Hula Bowl. Those were some of the standout interviews,” Nester told Melo.
The foremost reason why the Steelers aren’t a fit for Justin Fields | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
As frustrating as it’s been watching offensive-driven teams around the league win playoff games and Super Bowls while the Steelers come up short year after year, they haven’t pivoted.
“The Steelers do not provide what Justin Fields, talented but who needs lots of refinement, needs,” sports media personality Colin Cowherd said on the Feb. 14 The Herd.
“He needs an offensive head coach, a sensibility that is offensive-leaning… You can take a Tesla to a Ford dealer, and maybe they can help briefly, but it’s not their specialty. The Steelers and offense, that’s not what they do.”
