Terrible Towel Tales: Ryan Clark could become media free agent

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark has been a prominent face on ESPN for over three years now. At this point, there aren’t many shows he hasn’t appeared on, and most news cycles he hasn’t voiced an opinion to. But his time with the worldwide leader in sports may be coming to an end. Clark tweeted that his contract with ESPN is about to expire and that he is preparing himself as if he’ll be moving on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown extended interest across the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl for West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester, according to Justin Melo of the Draft Network. Melo reports that the Saints, Packers, and Texans have also spent extensive time with Nester. “I really enjoyed meeting with all of the teams. It was actually my second interview process because I attended the Hula Bowl as well. As I try to narrow that down, I had some really good meetings with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers. I also enjoyed my time with the Houston Texans at the Hula Bowl. Those were some of the standout interviews,” Nester told Melo.