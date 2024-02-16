Steelers submit bid to host NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have officially submitted a bid to host the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in 2026 or 2027, the team announced today.

Pittsburgh has never hosted an NFL Draft. The event was held in New York City every year until 2015, where the event has since visited Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. This year, the draft will be held in Detroit, and in 2025 it will be held in Green Bay.

Last year’s draft, hosted in Kansas City, drew over 300,000 fans. The current attendance record, set in 2019, was over 600,000 fans when the draft was hosted in Nashville.

Per CBS, the NFL is expected to release the names of future NFL Draft host cities when the owners meet in May.