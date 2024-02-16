 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers submit bid to host NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh hopes to host the draft in 2026 or 2027.

By Ryland Bickley
/ new
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh quaterback Kenny Pickett as the twentieth overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.&nbsp; Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have officially submitted a bid to host the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in 2026 or 2027, the team announced today.

Pittsburgh has never hosted an NFL Draft. The event was held in New York City every year until 2015, where the event has since visited Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. This year, the draft will be held in Detroit, and in 2025 it will be held in Green Bay.

Last year’s draft, hosted in Kansas City, drew over 300,000 fans. The current attendance record, set in 2019, was over 600,000 fans when the draft was hosted in Nashville.

Per CBS, the NFL is expected to release the names of future NFL Draft host cities when the owners meet in May.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...