Saturday Night Open Thread - Family!

Celebrating with extended family and my daughter’s future extended family. Two families that love to cook, eat, drink, and make merry! I predict some good memories are in the works…
- Let’s start this off with a bang! Do you get along with your in laws? Better yet, describe the relationship!!!
- How often do you attend family functions? Better yet, how often do you HOST family functions? Details, please.
- Last night Kate asked who starts at QB come September. I will take this one step further and ask, can KP lead this team to the supe’bowl next season? If not, what do the Steelers need to do to get there in Feb of ‘25?
- Shockingly, Taylor got some love and hate this week. What are your thoughts on the entire situation?
- Suggestions on a pick me up kinda breakfast tomorrow… I might be ‘a little under the weather’ tomorrow morning.
