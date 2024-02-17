Terrible Towel Tales: Former Pitt, Jets safety could be on Steelers’ radar

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Urged to Sign ‘Stand Out’ Versatile Lineman | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring back all five of their starting offensive linemen from the 2023 season. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t be able to upgrade the unit in NFL free agency. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey argued that one target Pittsburgh should have on its free agency wish list is offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
“The offensive line free-agent market is not great, but Eluemunor stands out because of his pass-blocking skills and versatility across the offensive line,” wrote Tansey.
5 Steelers who should be shaking in their boots after the recent roster purge | Ryan Pawloski, Still Curtain
Allen Robinson II is the obvious choice for the Steelers to cut
A matter of when and not if will be the release of Allen Robinson II. There is no reason to keep him around at his current cap hit. Cutting the veteran receiver would save the Steelers ten million dollars, which would be better used elsewhere. Maybe Robinson used to be that player who deserved that level of cap hit, but he is far from that now.
Local Safety Hits Open Market, Could Steelers Be a Good Fit | Alan Saunders, Steelers Now
Former Pitt and Central Valley star safety Jordan Whitehead will play for a new NFL team in 2024. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be a good fit for the local product?
According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets let four contracts void Friday morning, one of which was Whitehead’s. He signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract before the 2022 season which automatically voided, leaving
Whitehead will likely be in high demand once again as he hits free agency, which opens on March 13 for the rest of the league. He’s shown his ability to be an experienced, proven NFL starter in six NFL seasons since being selected out of Pitt.
