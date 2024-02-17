Terrible Towel Tales: Former Pitt, Jets safety could be on Steelers’ radar

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring back all five of their starting offensive linemen from the 2023 season. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t be able to upgrade the unit in NFL free agency. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey argued that one target Pittsburgh should have on its free agency wish list is offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. “The offensive line free-agent market is not great, but Eluemunor stands out because of his pass-blocking skills and versatility across the offensive line,” wrote Tansey.

Allen Robinson II is the obvious choice for the Steelers to cut A matter of when and not if will be the release of Allen Robinson II. There is no reason to keep him around at his current cap hit. Cutting the veteran receiver would save the Steelers ten million dollars, which would be better used elsewhere. Maybe Robinson used to be that player who deserved that level of cap hit, but he is far from that now.