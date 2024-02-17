Steelers labeled as “unserious franchise” by NFL analyst in light of QB rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to not be looking at any big-name quarterbacks once the new league year begins, instead deciding between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

Several have spoken out against the potential move and way of team-building, including NFL analyst Warren Sharp, who didn’t mince words when he gave his thoughts on X.

“The Steelers have 25 passing TDs in 34 games since Big Ben retired. The fewest passing TDs of any team in the NFL. Now they’re debating if their 2018 3rd round draft pick should be QB1. This franchise has become unserious. Playoff wins in 12 yrs from 2005-2016? 12 (+2 Super Bowls). Playoff wins last 7 years, since 2017? Zero.- Warren Sharp

— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 17, 2024

Pittsburgh has been the unofficial epicenter of quarterback news over the last week with several big-name quarterbacks rumored to land with the Steelers. However, it appears they may not pursue any of them after today’s news.