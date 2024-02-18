Ranking the Steelers options at QB from worst to best

Can we just get to March?

Now, I’m not going to get my hopes up that the Steelers will do anything well at the quarterback position this spring. The closer we get to the new league year, the more it just feels like it will be the same old Steelers. They’ll roll Kenny Pickett out and have their most uninspired season since 2003 when Tommy Maddox was under center and they went 6-10.

And while I’m dreading what feels inevitable, there are so many options that will be available at quarterback this offseason- few of them actually good options. I’ll try to remain hopeful that Pittsburgh won’t repeat the mistakes of 2022. Here is a rundown of all the potential Week 1 starters for the Steelers ranked from worst to best.

Bo Nix

“Hang on Lois, a boat’s a boat but the mystery box can be anything. It can even be a boat.”

The Steelers already have that boat in Kenny Pickett. Only the boat can’t be taken out to sea because it constantly needs worked on, yet those who own the boat act as if everything is fine. Nix doesn’t have a big arm and can’t win from the pocket- a lot like the next quarterback on the list.

Kenny Pickett

The most likely option will test the limits of Steelers fans. What more do they need to see? Joe Flacco had 13 touchdown passes off the couch in the month of December- Pickett has 13 career touchdown passes. And I don’t want to hear the coordinator excuse. Two things can be true- Matt Canada was awful, but so is Pickett. Nor do I want to hear about “fourth quarter Kenny.” Tim Tebow led the NFL in fourth quarter comebacks in 2011- who cares? The Steelers are 1-5 with Pickett when their opponents score 21 or more points- their only win coming in Week 2 against the Browns when their defense scored more than their offense.

He is also the only quarterback in NFL history with a touchdown rate lower than two percent (minimum 500 pass attempts). I could continue- and I will. Matt Ryan has more touchdown passes than Pickett over the last two seasons- Matt Ryan hasn’t played since December 17, 2022. I’m painfully aware that it doesn’t matter what numbers I show, there will always be that one guy in a blue No. 8 Pitt uniform saying Pickett is the greatest and that he has superstar potential, or that it’s everyone else’s fault but his. The fact of the matter is he’s a bad quarterback. Any smart franchise would acknowledge their mistakes, lick their wounds, and move forward, but that’s not the “Steeler way.”

Ryan Tannehill

If the Steelers sign Tannehill, I definitely wouldn’t love it. A guy who was benched for Will Levis because the Titans were smart enough to do what the Steelers apparently aren’t- move on from a declining quarterback. And if there is anything the Steelers love more than playing bad and/or declining quarterbacks (hello Mitch Trubisky, this list sees you), I’ve yet to see it. The connective tissue that has been widely discussed is that Arthur Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator when Tannehill threw 33 touchdowns... in 2020. This isn’t 2020, though. He doesn’t have Derrick Henry to turn around and hand the ball to 30 times before launching a play action bomb to A.J. Brown. Tannehill had four touchdowns to seven interceptions last season with a passer rating of 78.5- he isn’t the guy.

Michael Penix Jr.

I don’t see a lot in Penix, but I do think he’ll end up being better than Nix and Pickett. While that isn’t a high bar, it’s the bar that has been set. I’ve said it before but Penix has a low ceiling. He has a big arm, but once the play breaks down, that’s basically a wrap. He can’t create anything off-script, and he tends to get reckless when pressured. Can he improve on that? Sure. And if forced to pick between Tannehill and Penix, I’d take Penix, but I’d hate to see the Steelers restart the process on drafting an older rookie with a lot of questions.

Russell Wilson

There’s a reason the Broncos are willing to eat over $80 million in dead cap to release Wilson. While his TD-INT ratio may tell a story of a borderline great quarterback, Wilson’s in-game play tells a story of a guy who lived on checkdowns and couldn’t take over games. His 6.9 yards per attempt was 21st in the NFL and his QBR was 22nd.

Mason Rudolph

All the credit in the world to Rudolph for resurrecting his career, but a long-term franchise quarterback he is not. Could the Steelers do more of the same with Rudolph, meaning win nine or 10 games and sneak into the playoffs before getting immediately eliminated? Probably. But the Steelers need more than that. Rudolph proved he is a very capable backup, or maybe even a short-term bridge quarterback, but the Steelers need to upgrade if they want to make a deep run.

Justin Fields

Fields’ explosiveness is evident, and his ability to run the ball, combined with a run-centric offense that utilizes the middle of the field would be a great fit for him. Should the Steelers trade for the current Bears quarterback, I would like to see them lean into his powerful arm. Similar to what Smith did with Tannehill in 2019 and 2020, utilize play action and let Fields rip it deep to George Pickens a few times per game.

Fans who are skeptical of this move are mostly out based on likely having to give up a second-round pick. If Fields ends up being the answer, though, it’s more than worth it. Is it a risk? Absolutely- so is keeping Kenny Pickett and hoping he’ll magically become good. Both are risks. Give me the risk with the far higher upside combined with Pittsburgh showing that they are willing to be aggressive.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is the best option for the Steelers. T.J. Watt is entering his eighth season and will be 30. Minkah Fitzpatrick is entering his seventh season. Cam Heyward will be retiring soon- they aren’t getting younger. This current group has a finite window in which they can win. Starting over with another rookie or keeping bad quarterbacks under center isn’t going to get the job done, it will just continue to waste their careers. Cousins was on pace for 38 touchdowns and just under 5,000 yards when he got hurt last season. Every naysayer will say something about Cousins’ lack of playoff success, to which I ask this: How many playoff wins did Matthew Stafford have before joining the Rams and immediately winning the Super Bowl? The answer is zero.

Cousins has the third most touchdown passes in the NFL since 2018. People will also complain about the cost. $40 million in total money is nothing for a good quarterback in 2024. Plus, that’s not what his cap hit would be. Joe Burrow has a base salary of nearly $66 million, but his cap hit is under $30 million. Roster bonuses, a signing bonus etc. can take Cousins’ cap hit down a considerable amount to the point where his cap hit would only be $7 million more than Justin Fields (considering Cousins’ cap hit was $28.5 million last year). If the Steelers want to win now, they’d go all in on getting Cousins.